Samoa government and journalists at odds over draft media rules

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's new government has found itself at odds with journalists over whether the state is attempting to stifle press freedom in the country by controlling "negative reporting".

This comes after Samoa Observer reported excerpts from the "third version" of a leaked copy of a draft media protocol document, which the newspaper states would introduce "sweeping new restrictions on how journalists may question the country's leaders", including foreign media.

According to excerpts published by the news outlet, the rules would force journalists to submit questions 24 hours before the government's regular press conferences covering cabinet decisions.

"Additional or follow-up questions could be asked only if the Prime Minister allows it, giving the government near-total control over the scope of questioning," the Samoa Observer reported.

It said the document also "outlines strict rules" regarding who gets access to government media events, including "detailed background checks on foreign journalists, their past reporting and even political alignment".

It added that the government's Press and Communications Division would have the "right to deny access" and ban journalists for future non-compliance.

However, in response to the Samoa Observer's report, the government said the draft media protocol is being designed to help the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and CEOs to better address issues and inquiries raised by the media.

"It is intended to enhance government's media engagement and information dissemination to the general public," it said in a statement on Monday.

"The draft protocol under no circumstance attempts to gag the media as implied by your provoking and misleading headline. This is blown out of context, and needs to be corrected."

While the government said it had consulted with the Journalists Association of Samoa (JAWS) on the document, one of its members said the document "could undermine press freedom and accountability".

Veteran journalist and JAWS member Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia told the Samoa Observer: "I hope they're not going to control and put boundaries for the journalists to prepare their questions and to come over for the press conference."

JAWS president Lagi Keresoma decline to comment to the newspaper, saying the association was working on response.

Last month, Samoan Prime Minitster Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Fosi Schmidt placed a temporary suspension on Samoa Observer after returning form an eight-week medical treatment in New Zealand. He claims that the newspaper has been unfair and inaccurate in its reporting on him.

Samoan scholar and journalist Lagipoiva Dr Cherelle Jackson told ABC Pacific Beat she was "shocked and absolutely dismayed" at the move by the new Samoan government.

"I think what's happening right now is there is a deep desire by the new government to control the narrative," she said.

"The new Prime Minister [Laauli] came into power with an immense following on social media, both in Samoa and in the diaspora, and so he's been able to largely control his narrative.

"Becoming Prime Minister and seated in a publicly elected official position, he's no longer able to fully control the narrative as it comes to mainstream media.

"It seems that in an effort to try and clamp down on the narrative and control any negative reporting on his governance and his leadership, this is what he has resorted to."

Lagipoiva said the back-and-forth between Laauli and the Samoa Observer "is an abuse of power".

"Because there are already mechanisms in place to standardise the way that the media reports, but also the way that the government interacts with the media. So the fact that [Laauli] then intervenes and creates a specific restriction based on his observance or his experience of the media is certainly an abuse of power."

Meanwhile, to mark the International Human Rights Day on Wednesday, Laauli said Samoans could "take pride in the strides Samoa has made to embed human rights in our laws, policies and institutions".

"Our duty as government and as a nation is to ensure that rights are accessible, meaningful, and effective in the daily lives of all Samoans," he said.