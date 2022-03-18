Samoa going into lockdown after community transmission confirmed

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — There are 11 new confirmed community cases in Samoa.

Its first community case was confirmed Thursday night.

In response to the additional cases, Cabinet activated its zoning policy as part of the National Covid-19 plan to help stop the spread of the virus.

To date, there are 12 community cases in addition to the 15 cases confirmed earlier this month of passengers from New Zealand.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said Cabinet was advised on Friday by the National Emergency Operations Committee of the new cases from the various testing sites.

In her special announcement, Fiame said some of the cases have developed symptoms while others are asymptomatic, they are all closely monitored in isolation sites.

"The rise in the community cases in just two days reflects the experiences and trends in other countries that have been affected due to the high levels of transmissibility hence we need to comply with health measures and conditions prescribed under our State of Emergency Orders to help slow and contain the rapid spread of the virus."

Cabinet amended its restrictions of level 3 which came into effect at midnight last night until midnight March 22, and the services, such as supermarkets, wholesale, small shops, pharmacies, fish and fresh produce markets, restaurants for takeaway only, will open from Saturday to Tuesday from 8am to 2pm.

"These services will not open on Sunday. We encourage them to use services that are available nearby their home and villages as part of the zoning requirements for level 3 to help contain the virus.

The police will lead the restriction enforcements, however, the assistance rendered by village councils with enforcement of village curfews will help the national efforts to safeguard the community, said the Prime Minister.

Adding that it's over two years since efforts were made to keep Covid at bay, but it was always a matter of time for the virus to reach the community.

"However we shall continue to work together as a nation and rise above this challenge with firm faith in our God and believe in his healing power," said the prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.