Samoa general election: 187 candidates vying for 50 seats

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's election chief has confirmed that 187 candidates will contest this month's general election, with six political parties and independents vying for seats.

The governing FAST Party leads the field with 58 candidates, an increase compared to the 2021 general election when it had 50. Following FAST is the opposition HRPP with 50 candidates, a drop in numbers compared to the previous election, when they had 106, according to the General Election 2021 report.

The Samoa United Party has 26 candidates, while the Samoa Labour Party has five.

Two smaller parties — Tumua ma Pule Republican Reform Party and Constitutional Democratic Republic Party — will each contest one seat.

This brings the total number of parties contesting this election to six, alongside 46 independents candidates.

Prior to the updated list of candidates released over the weekend, Samoan electoral commissioner Toleafoa Tuiafelolo Alexander Stanley told RNZ Pacific there were 190 candidates, slightly up from the 187 who ran in 2021.

"By the close of the general election in 2021, there were 187 candidates. One candidate has withdrawn so far, so we have got 190 now," Toleafoa said.

After Supreme Court decisions on disputed nominations, and after the official candidate withdrawal period closed, Toleafoa has issued a revised roll of contenders for the upcoming election, bringing the total to 187.

In total, there are 51 constituencies, meaning 51 seats need to be filled. However, only 50 seats will be contested on polling day, as one constituency is uncontested.

That seat has already been decided, as only Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo remains the sole candidate for Faleata 2. It is the only uncontested seat for the upcoming general election, after the courts ruled that two other nominees were ineligible to run in the Faleata 2 constituency.

Polling day is on August 29.