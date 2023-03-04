Samoa families will finally be able to bury their loved one

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting six families will finally be able to have closure and get a chance to bury their loved ones as their bodies lie at the mortuary awaiting autopsies.

"A forensic pathologist arrived in the country on Friday morning from Fiji to conduct post mortem examinations on the bodies held up at the morgue. The lack of a forensic pathologist in Samoa is causing delays in burials and court procedures while getting a specialist from overseas is proving to be a costly affair."

This was confirmed by the Deputy Police Commissioner, Papali'i Monalisa Tiai-Keti in response to queries from the Samoa Observer on Friday afternoon.

According to Papali'i, the forensic pathologist is expected to complete his work in the country by March 11.

The bodies that have been held at the morgue includes bodies from murder cases during the festive season and the body of a female cop who was allegedly shot by her partner at Aleisa last year.

