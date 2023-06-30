Samoa faifeau in alleged sex attack could return

Apia, SAMOA — The Secretary General of the Congregational Christian Church Samoa (C.C.C.S.), Reverend Dr. Taipisia Leilua has confirmed that the decision to remove a C.C.C.S reverend in Savaii involved in an alleged attempted rape case is not the final decision.

Rev. Leilua explained that no official report has been delivered yet to the church elders who make the final call on the removal of any church minister.

"Normally, such cases are handled within the districts (Matagaluega) and they make the decision but that is not the final decision," he said.

"The process is, the matter is investigated within the parish (aulotu), then the sub-district (pulega), then they report it to the Reverend Elders within the district (Matagaluega) who make the call.

"Then the reverend elders (Faifeau Toeaiina) report it to the church board who make the final call."

Rev. Leilua explained that so far the board has yet to receive any official report from the district on the removal of the church minister from his post.

In the meantime, the faifeau is being investigated by police on the alleged attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Savaii earlier this month with the Police Commissioner saying the results of the investigations were to be out at the end of last week and this will determine if charges are to be laid.

Read more at Samoa Observer