Samoa drug raids net meth and extend concern around young users

Apia, SAMOA — Recent raids by Samoa police have found hard drugs including methamphetamine (meth).

A man and his son were arrested and charged following a raid at Falelauniu Tai.

In a statement, police confirmed that a plastic bag containing meth, marijuana leaves, marijuana seeds and electronic devices was found at the suspects' residence.

Another raid at Vaimoso resulted in four men being placed in custody after stolen items and drugs were found.

All suspects are due to appear in court on April 17.

In the meantime, police are concerned that a large number of unemployed youths are hooked on meth or ice and are now resorting to burglaries to get cash for their high.

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told Samoa Observer that the police conducted two raids over the weekend and Friday last week. He said all raids have led to arrests and they are concerned that numbers of people being found with meth is increasing.

He said police have been able to establish a connection between the theft crimes and drugs.

"It's deeply concerning for the police to see this trend where unemployed youths are now resorting to burglaries and sell these stolen electronic devices in exchange for drugs especially meth," he said.

