Samoa drive-by shooter remains on the run

Apia, SAMOA — The search for the perpetrator behind a recent drive-by shooting in Sinamoga, Samoa continues as authorities strive to ensure public safety.

Richard Kitiona, a 21-year-old resident, was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to his knee during the incident, which unfolded on Saturday night while a Year 10 student was also grazed by the same bullet.

Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told the Samoa Observer that the police are continuing their investigations into the matter but acknowledged the challenges posed by the limited information currently available.

"The shooter is still in the hiding and we appreciate any information that we may get," he said.

As authorities press forward with their investigation, law enforcement agencies are counting on the support and collaboration of the public to bring the perpetrator to justice.

