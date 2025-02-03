Samoa Customs seizes package believed to hold marijuana

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa’s Ministry of Customs and Revenue, issued a press release announcing it has successfully intercepted an illicit drug shipment. During the week of International Customs Day 2025 — Sunday, January 26, it says it received a suspicious package arriving through the Samoa Post Office and it was flagged for further inspection.

Upon thorough examination, the package was found to contain 214 grams of marijuana.

Samoa Customs’ enhanced enforcement measures and advanced detection capabilities, which aided in the seizure include the use of X-ray scanning technology and intelligence-driven risk assessment. The intercepted package has been handed over to the Ministry of Police, Prison and Corrections Service for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Chief Executive Officer Fonoti Talaitupu Li’a-Taefu, stated at the time, “The drug busts this week highlights our ongoing dedication to protecting Samoa from the dangers of illegal substances. We remain vigilant and will continue to strengthen our border control measures in collaboration with local and international enforcement partners.”