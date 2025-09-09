Samoa Customs seizes 1.8kg of meth hidden in rice bags

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Customs has intercepted 1,835 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four bags of rice from a personal consignment sent from the United States.

The seizure was made on Thursday, September 4th by the Ministry of Customs and Revenue through its Customs Service. It is the third drug interception recorded this year.

A 46-year-old man has been identified as the importer. Both he and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Samoa Police, Prisons and Correctional Services for further investigation.

The Ministry said the operation followed months of targeted work based on profiling and intelligence. Officials estimated the interception had prevented about $1.8 million worth of community harm.

Chief Executive Officer Fonoti commended the work of the Customs officers involved and said the seizure showed the importance of intelligence-led operations to protect Samoa’s borders.

“This seizure is another clear example of the importance of vigilance, pro-activeness and intelligence in the fight against transnational crime. By preventing these harmful substances from reaching our communities, we are protecting families, safeguarding lives, and upholding Samoa’s safety and wellbeing,” Fonoti said.

The Ministry called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious cross-border activity to help protect Samoa from the impacts of illicit drugs.