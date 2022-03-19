Samoa COVID-19 infections start to soar

Apia, SAMOA — COVID-19 numbers are climbing quickly in Samoa.

Health officials have now indentified 45 cases of community transmission of coronavirus.

The National Emergency Operations Committee said 34 new positive cases were confirmed last night after the announcement by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa of 11 cases and the upgrading of the alert level to level 3.

Samoa discovered its first case of community transmission on Thursday.

The committee, in a media release, said 17 of the new cases have developed mild to moderate symptoms, mainly feverish conditions, body fatigue and sore throats.

They are being managed at the isolation ward at Moto'otua Hospital.

Other cases remain asymptomatic, and are being managed in isolation sites.

The release has reiterated calls for the public to comply with health requirements such as wearing masks, showing vaccination cards, and limiting exposure by staying home.

The restrictions imposed last night allow for some shopping through to early this afternoon and again on Monday and Tuesday next week, from 8am to 2pm.

They include a ban on public gatherings, church services, village meetings, sporting activities and swimming in rivers, beaches and pools.

All international and domestic travel is curtailed.

All schools will be closed and virtual learning is being fostered.