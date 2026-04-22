Samoa court sentences two after meth shipment from Am Samoa intercepted

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Supreme Court of Samoa has rendered a sentence of up to 4 years and 6 months on Filipo Filipo for possession of scales and utensils, and importing 99 grams of methamphetamine (aisa) from American Samoa.

The 38 year-old Filipo had entered an earlier guilty plea to the charges via his defense Counsel, Quentin Sauaga.

This comes after Samoa’s Ministry of Customs and Border Control successfully intercepted the shipment containing 99 grams of meth worth $100,000 tala in November last year.

The Ministry said at the time that Filipo and a Filipino lady connected to the shipment were referred to the Samoa Police.

“The male defendant has been charged with Possession of Narcotics (Methamphetamine) and Importation of Prohibited Goods and is jointly charged with the female defendant with, Possession of Utensils.”

CEO of Customs, Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu commended the swift actions and vigilance of the officers that led to the discovery and seizure of the illicit drugs.

“Samoa we must stand together to eradicate illicit drugs from our community and hold criminals accountable,” said the head of Samoa’s Customs Border Control.

Customs Border Officers detected the drugs during a routine inspection of consignments arriving from American Samoa at the Matautu Wharf, and found the meth concealed in a can of Coffee Mate creamer.

Customs continues to strengthen its enforcement strategies through advanced inspection technologies, enhanced intelligence-sharing, targeted profiling, and strong cooperation with both domestic and international law enforcement partners.