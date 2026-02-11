Samoa continues to ban Samoa Observer from government events

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting the newspaper’s employees are being barred from Samoa government events. The incident which occurred at the residence of the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, in Vailele comes shortly after a recent incident where the prime minister declined to be photographed at the Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi (TATTE) Building.

Observer photographer Junior S Ami was at the ceremony to photograph the swearing-in when he was approached by a member of the prime minister’s security detail. He was later told to leave the venue, even though he had not taken any photographs.

One of the security personnel, identified as Taumailelei Mapusaga, told Ami that the Samoa Observer had been “banned from all government events, as instructed by the prime minister.” Mapusaga referred to “everything from the government” and said the photographer was “arrogant.”

Mapusaga further questioned Ami, asking whether he was unaware of “borders” or behaving arrogantly. Ami responded that media coverage should be open and that the prime minister had only banned the Samoa Observer from his press conferences, not from government events.

A police officer, identified as Constable Norman, also approached Ami. Ami was again told he could not remain at the venue. Other local media outlets were present at the swearing-in.

The ‘temporary ban’ imposed by Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa on the Samoa Observer has remained in place since November 2025.