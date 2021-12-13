Samoa confirms Covid-19 case in quarantine

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Ministry of Health has confirmed a positive Covid-19 case detected amongst a group in quarantine at a hotel in Apia.

Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri confirmed the case was a 24 year-old man who had travelled from Hawaii via Fiji.

He arrived on the Fiji Airways flight that brought home University of the South Pacific students and Samoans working in Fiji.

He was fully vaccinated and tests indicated he was asymptomatic.

Leausa said he did not show any symptoms of coronavirus.

He is now in a Ministry of Health isolation facility.

Leausa confirmed no other passenger tested positive and all are still in quarantine.

The Northern Marianas has reported its sixth Covid-19-related death as the territory confirmed 260 positives cases yesterday, giving the islands 1,774 cases since March 2020.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation and the Governor's Covid-19 Task Force said the patient was an unvaccinated resident who tested positive in November.

Governor Ralph Torres said the death is a further reminder for people in the territory who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated.