Samoa communities affected by Manawanui sinking seek support from China

Apia, SAMOA — Communities in Samoa whose livelihoods have been impacted by maritime closures due to the sinking of a New Zealand navy vessel HMNZ Manawanui last year are seeking help from China.

This week, the Chinese embassy in Apia met with villagers in Safata district to discuss how Beijing can assist them.

They haven't been allowed to fish in their area since October 2024 when the Manawanui sunk off the coast of Tafitoala village.

A spokesperson for the district Tuia Pu'a Leota said they reached out to the Chinese embassy themselves.

"We met with the Chinese ambassador to discuss our needs, and they are willing to assist us immediately due to the sinking of the boat in our district," he said.

"We talked about the individual and family needs for daily living, including monetary assistance to help with their losses."

Tuia said they had requested help from the Samoa government to support families with income and aid but were told by the Samoa Ministry of Works, which is overseeing the Manawanui disaster, that this had to come from the office of the prime minister.

"We also want to conduct our own assessment of the major dangers to our ecosystem moving forward and how we can restore it. We are especially interested in bringing in environmental experts to help.

"We understand the situation; we will not just sit around waiting for answers."

In December, anchors were placed for a barge designed to extract fuel, oil, and other pollutants from the sunken ship.

The first removal of fuel occurred at the beginning of last month, with a second cycle starting at the end of that month.

In a statement this week, the NZDF said this second cycle has now been completed.

"The salvors have recovered a significant amount of liquid from tanks on the Manawanui after operating above the Manawanui for the past 17 Days," NZDF senior national representative for operation resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said.

Commodore Brown said that, with the diesel fuel and other pollutants' removal well underway, the focus is now shifting to what's next for Manawanui.

The Samoan and New Zealand governments are working closely together to identify what these next steps are.

The area around the Manawanui is still currently off-limits.

"The New Zealand Defence Force and the salvors maintain an absolute focus on protecting coastal and marine environments," Commodore Brown said.

"As we progress toward the completion of the diesel fuel and other pollutants removal, it is extremely important we remain focussed on doing a careful and thorough job. New Zealand remains absolutely committed to doing the right thing."

Interim findings of a court of inquiry report into the disaster released in November stated that the ship sank as a result of a series of human errors.

Tuia told RNZ Pacific that he was unsurprised by the report's findings.

"I knew from the start this was a human error accident; I'm glad the answer has come to light."

A Samoan international relations expert Nanai Dr Iati Iati called for an international inquiry, criticising the investigation process as being conducted by the wrong people.

"It should not be up to the party that committed the offense to carry out the investigation," he said.

Since the sinking, meetings have been held regarding compensation. The district has written to the Samoan government about this, but they have yet to receive a response.

Samoa's Ministry of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure chief executive Fui Tupai Mau Simanu has confirmed that the affected communities have requested compensation.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that they are unable to comment on compensation issues, but said that their immediate focus was on supporting the Samoan government.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is currently leading a minority government after politcal ructions saw her ejected from her own, FAST party, last month.