Samoa citizen arrives home safely from Israel amid unrest in Middle East

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Ms. Polino Falevaai from The Scientific Research Organization Of Samoa (SROS) who was attending a 10-month training on agricultural research and innovations in Israel has returned home safely on Saturday 28 June, after traveling with other Pacific Island students to Cairo to board a commercial flight to Dubai.

The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade, collaborated closely with the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions for assistance and inclusion of Ms Polino Falevaai in the repatriation flights for their citizens. Following attempts by mission staff in Tel Aviv of both countries to have Ms. Falevaai moved to Jordan to board connecting flights to UAE, she eventually made it to Cairo early hours Wednesday morning and onto a commercial flight to Dubai.

After hours in transit, Polino continued her trip to Sydney and onto Nadi, Fiji yesterday afternoon. The Samoa High Commission in Suva organized for her accommodation, airport transfers and meals while in Nadi for an overnight stay. Ms. Falevaai boarded her final flight to Apia on Saturday at noon. her family has been kept updated through the Ministry and are quietly happy and thankful she is safe and finally home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would like to acknowledge the kind assistance and coordinated efforts of the governments of New Zealand and Australia in trying to provide safe evacuation options from Israel; and Mr. Vincent Schmidt in Israel who was instrumental in keeping daily contact with Polino and connecting to Samoa’s Embassy in Belgium and the Ministry for logistical support. The Ministry also acknowledges the support of Cabinet in allowing it to seek help internationally to facilitate and expedite the repatriation.