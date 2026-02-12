Samoa authorities detain NZ passport holder following marijuana seizure at Faleolo International Airport

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A 43-year-old Samoa national holding a New Zealand passport has been detained in Apia after allegedly being found with 90 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, local authorities said on Thursday.

The man, who resides in Australia, arrived on a Fiji Airways flight on Thursday and was allegedly found in possession of six bottles containing marijuana, along with a cannabis grinder and rolling papers.

He was intercepted during routine border clearance processes at Faleolo International Airport and is in custody for further investigations and questioning, the Ministry of Customs and Samoa Police said in a joint statement.

"The items, which are deemed prohibited goods, were detected during standard screening and examination processes conducted by frontline Customs officers. The substances and associated paraphernalia were seized in accordance with the Customs Act and Narcotics Act," the statement said.

According to the Samoa Customs CEO, the seizure reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to protecting Samoa's borders from the importation of illicit drugs and prohibited goods.

"We continue to utilize risk profiling, intelligence, and screening technologies to safeguard our communities from the harmful impacts of drugs," the Customs CEO was quoted as saying.

The Customs Ministry said the importation of illicit drugs and related paraphernalia into Samoa is strictly prohibited and carry severe penalties under local laws.

It added that travelers to the country are urged to declare all goods accurately and to familiarize themselves with Samoa's import restrictions prior to travel.