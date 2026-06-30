Samoa and New Zealand differ over further Manawanui compensation claims

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — New Zealand says no new payment is being negotiated over the sinking of the New Zealand Navy vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, despite a report in Samoa to the contrary.

Official correspondence between the two governments shows Samoa agreed to not pursue further payment for matters covered by an earlier settlement.

However, Samoa's Environment Minister Ale Vena Ale stated in parliament this week that a separate WST4.2 million (approximately NZ$2.5m) is being negotiated with New Zealand as Manawanui compensation for Siumu residents.

Responding to RNZ Pacific's questions, a spokesperson for New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said New Zealand made a NZ$6 million payment to the Samoa government, at its request.

"The two governments agreed — in an exchange of letters — that this payment resolves all issues arising from the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui, other than issues relating to the ongoing wreck and reef assessments," the spokesperson said.

"In the exchange of letters it was agreed that the Government of Samoa would not seek further payment in relation to the resolved matters."

RNZ Pacific has approached Ale for comment.

The Manawanui sank off the southern coast of Upolu in October 2024 after hitting a reef and spilling hundreds of thousands of liters of diesel and oil into the ocean.

A year on from the wreckage, the New Zealand government gave the Samoan government upon its request, WST10 million (approximately NZ$6m) as compensation for all damage caused by the wreckage.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said at the time "we have responded to the Government of Samoa's request in full and with good faith."

"Working with the Government of Samoa, our focus continues to be on minimizing any possible environmental impacts and supporting the response. These are our absolute priorities," Peters said.

COMPENSATION PAYMENT CHANGES AND DELAYS

The Samoa government urged Safata residents to remain calm while compensation processes were finalized, with many locals bracing for smaller payouts as the growing number of recipients stretches the fund thinner.

In April, Samoa Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt announced each villager — from an infant to the elderly in each family — would receive WST1100 from the compensation money provided by the New Zealand government.

But this week it was reported the original amount will now drop to about WST950 after the number of recipients grew from just under 9000 to more than 10,400.

Authorities say the change reflects a more accurate count, including children and others missed in the first assessment.

Residents have told local media no one has received any money, despite signing agreements and being advised to check their bank accounts.

However, Safata No 2 MP Tuia Pu'a Fuatogi Letoa dismissed these claims.

"We are okay, our district is not grumbling right now, maybe three or 10 people [are] in conflict, but they are not living in Safata. We are okay," Tuia said.

Tuia said the previous government had planned to provide WST3m, but the current administration intends to deliver the full WST10m to Safata villagers.

"They are going through the process of getting everybody to make sure they have an equal share of that of the $10m so that is what I know [is] in the process, and there's nothing wrong with what is going on," Tuia said.

Prime Minister Laauli said in April that other villages impacted by the Manawanui incident, including Siumu, their compensation is not included in the WST10m package.