Samoa Airlines fare hike attributed to climbing airport fees

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Airways, one of the two airlines serving the two Samoa routes, has announced a significant increase in airfares due to a recent fee adjustment imposed by the Samoa Airport Authority. This change takes effect on March 1, 2026, and will impact all passengers traveling to and from Samoa.

In an official statement, Samoa Airways confirmed that starting March 1, 2026, the Samoa Airport Authority will implement new fees for travelers. These adjustments will be applied to all flight bookings made or modified after this date, ensuring passengers are prepared for the updated costs associated with their journeys.

Specifically, the departure tax for passengers aged 12 years and older will increase from $65 WST (approximately $24.24 USD) to $80 WST (around $31.70 USD). It's important to note that this increase will not affect passengers under 12, allowing families to navigate these changes with some financial relief.

Furthermore, a new Aerodrome Facility Charge of $100 WST (approximately $37.30 USD) will apply to all departing passengers from Samoa. This fee is part of the overall enhancement of airport facilities and services, aimed at improving the travel experience for everyone.

Samoa Airways encourages passengers with any questions or concerns regarding these changes to reach out directly to the Samoa Airport Authority, which oversees the operations and regulations of Samoa's airports. This ensures that all travelers can obtain accurate, helpful information as they prepare for their upcoming trips.

One person expressed her frustration in the announcement's comment section, citing the unfairness of the move to increase Airport fees that will be levied on consumers.

She acknowledged the need for airports to maintain safe and efficient operations. However, the newly announced increase in departure taxes and the introduction of an additional Aerodrome Facility Charge place an unfair financial burden on passengers traveling from Samoa.

The increase in departure tax from $65 WST to $80 WST, combined with a new $100 WST aerodrome fee per passenger, represents a significant rise in travel costs. For families and overseas Samoans traveling home, these added expenses will make travel increasingly unaffordable and may discourage tourism — an industry that plays a vital role in Samoa’s economy.

Passengers are effectively being asked to pay multiple overlapping charges without clear public explanations of how these funds will be used, what improvements are planned, or whether community consultation has occurred prior to implementation.

For many Samoans, air travel is not a luxury; it is a necessity for family connection, cultural obligations, education, medical needs, and economic participation. Introducing substantial new fees risks placing additional hardship on both citizens and visitors during a time when global travel costs are already high.

She urges the Samoa Airport Authority to reconsider the scale and timing of these increases, provide transparent justifications for the new aerodrome facility charge, and engage in meaningful consultation with the public and stakeholders before implementing such changes. A balanced approach that supports airport development while ensuring accessibility and affordability for travelers is essential.