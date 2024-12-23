Salvage vessel now on site of Manawanui sinking

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Residents of Tafitoala confirm seeing the New Zealand Defense Force salvage barge to where HMNZS Manawanui lies in the waters off the southwest coast of Upolu.

The barge set sail for the location of the New Zealand naval ship on October 6.

The fuel tanks remain a concern, as tests show diesel contamination of the waters in the Safata district. This has led to a fishing prohibition in an area where fisheries are a source of income, which has been in place for more than two months.

NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown said it was great to see the barge head off to the site.

“It feels like we are another step closer to getting the fuel and the other pollutants off the ship. We know that the safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is important to the local community,” he said.

“We are absolutely focused on doing a careful and thorough job.”

On board, the barge is a large crane, anchoring and mooring equipment, specialist dive equipment, and “tank-tainers” to store recovered fuel and other pollutants.

“Calm seas and low wind factors are crucial to anchor the barge safely in place over the Manawanui, so if sea conditions are too choppy the barge may need to sit in a holding pattern and wait for calmer seas and lower winds,” Commodore Brown said.

Once in place over the Manawanui, the salvors' crew will set about installing the anchoring and mooring system.

Site preparations will include a day of health and safety checks and once all preparations are completed, the fuel and pollutants removal process will begin.

From now on the local community will see daily small boat activity carrying divers and equipment to and from the barge. The tug will also be moored alongside the barge for safety and security.

It is also believed that a conversation has started with villagers and the New Zealand government on the issue of compensation. The livelihoods of hundreds of villages have been impacted, and many are unable to earn a living.

The Samoan government has confirmed that tests done daily on the sea show the presence of diesel in the water. Some villagers believe that the diesel has reached mangrove swamps in the estuaries that lead up to the sea.

Meanwhile, there is no word from the government of Samoa, if there would be any relief provided to affected villages ahead of Christmas.

In the meantime, the Samoa Ports Authority (SPA) has announced plans to dismantle, remove, and safely dispose of three fishing vessels severely damaged by fire at the Salelologa Wharf in late November.

The fire that severely damaged the three fishing vessels at Salelologa Wharf has been linked to an act of arson.

Last week, Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed that a 13-year-old boy has been charged with arson following a police investigation into the incident. According to the Commissioner, there was sufficient evidence to press charges against the teenager, who is alleged to have been seen near the vessels shortly before the fire broke out.

(Sources: Samoa Observer & NZDF media release)