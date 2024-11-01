Salvage company assessing how to extract fuel from Manawanui

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) says a salvage company has been assessing the Manawanui wreckage location and what resources are needed to extract fuel still on board the vessel.

MPAC said a salvage plan had been presented to them.

"Salvaging works will commence once salvage plan has been approved by the MPAC Chair, Afioga Fui Tupai Mau Simanu," MPAC said in an update dated 31 October.

All equipment, including the barge required for the fuel extraction, is being prepared in Whangārei and is expected to arrive in Apia around 23 or 24 November.

Three containers from the ship have been removed from the reef and have been securely shipped back to New Zealand via HMNZS Canterbury.

"Significant damage to the reef was observed to have been caused by these three shipping containers through the monitoring carried out by our onsite team," MPAC said.

