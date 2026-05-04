From Saints to Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Children’s Jazz Circle was held for the 15th International Jazz Day at Feleti Barstow Public Library on April 30, 2026. Dan Aga was the moderator, offering a hands-on talk with music — about jazz from New Orleans and the blues.

People of all ages — from young children to elders, and from public, private, and homeschool groups — joined the event. They played instruments from around the world, including the African kalimba, Latin American guiro, and Indonesian gamelan.

Students also learned Samoan animal names through the song “Walking in the Zoo” from the show Rachel.

This year, in celebration of International Jazz Day, American Samoa held a special place as being acknowledged as the Pacific’s Birth Place of Jazz. The local celebration featured different venues across American Samoa featuring live music, celebrating Jazz in all its forms, and included the Children’s Jazz Circle held at the Feleti Barstow Public Library.