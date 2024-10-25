Apia, SAMOA — King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been welcomed to Samoa with a royal 'ava ceremony — a tradition reserved only for monarchs.

The King and Queen are in the Pacific Island country for the Commonweath Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), following a visit to Australia.

Representatives of the 56 Commonwealth nations are gathering for the official CHOGM opening ceremony on Friday where King Charles will deliver a speech, and later host a dinner.

The royal 'ava ceremony was performed at the National University of Samoa by the Samoan Head of State and his village.

The King has also met with students and staff at the National University of Samoa to mark a new fellowships program, launched in the King's name, to help small island developing states tackle climate change and inequality.

He was also bestowed with a High Chief title — Tui-Taumeasina — during a traditional ceremonial welcome in the Moata'a Church Hall.

King Charles has a keen interest in the environment, and he visited a mangrove restoration walk, while also being told about the benefits of coastal biomes such as mangroves for maintaining climate-resilient landscapes.

Queen Camilla was welcomed by pupils and teachers at a pastor school and attended an event which brought together Commonwealth figures leading change on domestic abuse in their own countries.

At O Le Pupu-Pue National Park the King learned more about highlight reforestation efforts led by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in partnership with local communities and conservation organisations.

At CHOGM on Saturday, the heads of state will meet behind closed doors for six hours.

Since 1969, King Charles III has visited 44 of 53 Commonwealth countries, many of them on several occasions.

His visits to the Pacific — before he was king — included representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Fiji's independence celebrations in 1970; and visiting Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Pacific multiple times during her reign.