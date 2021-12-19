Repeal of law taxing church ministers 'won't affect' govt revenue

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoan parliament has been told repealing a law taxing religious leaders will not affect government earnings.

TV1Samoa reports the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry for Customs and Revenue, Matafeo Avalisa Fautuaali'I, saying that since the introduction of the law in 2018, a total of 180,000 US dollars has been collected from church ministers.

Despite that she said government revenues would not be affected.

The law was introduced by the then HRPP government and only one of the 38 Christian denominations protested.

The Congregational Christian Church in Samoa, the largest denomination in the country, threw its weight behind the FAST party in the April General Election after they promised to repeal the law.