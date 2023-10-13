'Repay before boarding': NZ repatriation flight from Israel comes at a cost

Wellington, NEW ZEALAND — The NZ Tongan church group attempting to flee Israel is "disappointed" the New Zealand government is charging people for the repatriation flight which doesn't bring them back home.

The government has secured 90 seats on the first flight to assist New Zealand and Pacific nationals to leave Israel - but it comes at a cost.

NZ and Pacific nationals fleeing Israel would need to pay for seats on the Etihad Airways flight that would take them to Abu Dhabi and from there, they would need to make their own way back to New Zealand.

Torisse Laulu is a close friend of Pesi Sikalu, a 26-year-old member of the church group who has been traveling with 44 other NZ citizens who are church elders - one is in dire need of medical treatment because they have cancer.

She said the escape plan organised by the NZ government was not "feasible" and full of "barriers and bureaucracy".

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories remained highly volatile.

Despite this, the onus has been placed back on NZ and Pacific nationals trying to flee a country in the midst of a war.

RNZ Pacific has obtained emails sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade which outline: "There will be a charge associated with the flights organised with Etihad Airways" and passengers would "need to sign an undertaking to repay before boarding the flight."

"You will be responsible for all travel costs incurred in Abu Dhabi as well as onward travel arrangements and associated costs," it said.

Sikalu said the "Tongan Consulate have been a pillar of strength" and had taken responsibility for the NZ citizens and would cover the cost of another commercial flight for all members.

Laulu said the group were being offered more help by a Pacific nation over their own country they are citizens of and that was "incredibly disappointing".

"Super grateful for the Tongan Consulate for their generosity and love but that job isn't there's to do, that should fall back on the New Zealand government."

The Tongan Consulate have offered to cover the cost in full and have reassured the group they will arrive directly back to NZ.

"This is coming from a country that has far less resources and man power than New Zealand does. I don't think it is a resources issues because if a small island nation can do it than we can definitely do it.. We are not being prioritised," she said.

Most International flights out of Israel have been cancelled due to the conflict and this will be the fourth attempt the group have made to escape.

"We needed the NZ government the most and they weren't there. They should do better. In times of crisis they need to act faster like the Tongan Consulate and Fijian government did," Laulu said.

People who can afford the flights out of Israel without government assistance are "privileged" she said, adding the way events have unravelled had caused the group to "lose faith in the government."

Fiji brought back over 240 people from Israel with Fiji Airways on October 12.

Laulu said the group have been in "crisis" over the past three days and were sheltering in a hotel where the "floors shook everytime rockets were being launched".

"I feel helpless and that I wasn't being heard when I contacted MFAT. It's incredibly frustrating... NZ citizens are trapped and need help. It felt like they didn't care and that we weren't a priority." Laulu said.

A spokesperson for MFAT provided a statement regarding the cost of the flights which are $330 each and noted that "seats are limited."

"Our goal is to ensure those New Zealanders who wish to depart Israel and are able to safely do so, can do so and as quickly as possible. We are mindful that a number of other New Zealanders are departing via commercial means, at full cost. We need to strike the right balance."