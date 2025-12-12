Qantas announces direct flights from Auckland to Samoa in 2026

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In a recent press release, Qantas, the Australian airline, has unveiled plans for two new services out of Auckland, New Zealand, further intensifying the ongoing trans-Tasman competition with Air New Zealand.

These new routes, to Samoa and the Gold Coast, are set to begin in mid-2026, providing enhanced travel options for New Zealand passengers. Alongside these new services, Qantas will also introduce a state-of-the-art international lounge at Auckland Airport, part of the airline’s expansion strategy in New Zealand.

Starting from June 16, 2026, Qantas will launch direct flights from Auckland to both Samoa and the Gold Coast. These routes will operate three times per week, providing greater accessibility and convenience for Kiwi travelers.

Samoa Airways had ceased its Auckland to Apia service in 2022, leaving a significant gap in the market that Qantas will now aim to fill.

Qantas’ move to introduce new flights to Samoa and the Gold Coast from Auckland aligns with the airline’s broader goal to cater to the growing demand for trans-Tasman travel. Both routes are expected to serve a wide range of travelers, including those seeking leisure vacations, business trips, and visiting family and friends.

As competition between Qantas and Air New Zealand intensifies, travelers in New Zealand are likely to benefit from improved services, more competitive pricing, and a wider variety of travel options.