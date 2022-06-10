Qantas Airways applies for license to fly Australia-Samoa route

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Observer is reporting Qantas Airways Limited has applied to Samoa's Ministry for Works Transport and Infrastructure to fly two routes between two Australian east coast cities and Samoa.

The interest shown by one of the world's largest airlines to service the Samoa-Australia route could see it go up against Australian rival and budget airline Virgin Australia.

Qantas made its intention known to renew its Air Service Licence (A.S.L.) to operate scheduled flights from Australia to Samoa and Samoa to Australia in a public notice this week.

The Australian flag carrier has a “principal place of business in Australia and representatives in Apia Samoa” that gave notice for to apply for the A.S.L. licence to the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure.

“Qantas proposes the launch direct services from Brisbane and Sydney to Apia with additional frequencies and city-pairs to be added,” the notice published in the Samoa Observer this week states.

“Written objections concerning the application may be made to the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure within 14 days from the date of publication of this notice.”

Air services provided by foreign airlines is currently the only option available to Samoan travellers when the borders reopen in August after the Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Government terminated a Samoa Airways lease of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

