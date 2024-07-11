Public submissions on Samoa citizenship bill closed

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The window for oral submissions has closed on the Samoa Citizenship Bill's first reading in Wellington.

It is now a step closer to becoming actualised following the end of public consultations on Green MP Teanau Tuiono's Members bill Restoring Citizenship Removed by Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982.

The bill would allow New Zealand citizenship for about 3000 Samoans - the youngest aged 75. However, this would not apply to their descendants.

Last week, Samoa's former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said it is easier for his people to get "to hell than to come to New Zealand."

Part of his submission focused on the education of young Samoans and the importance of the Treaty of Friendship with Aotearoa.

Over 20 years ago, thousands of people marched towards Parliament in a peaceful protest calling for the repeal of what was dubbed a racist law that robbed Samoans of their entitlement to New Zealand citizenship.

The Parliamentary Select Committee will now revise the bill and make amendments based off of public submissions provided by the Pasifika community who appeared both via video link from South Auckland and in person at parliament in Wellington.

A second reading of the bill will likely occur in October.

Watch the oral submissions here.