Public memorial service set for Afa Ah Loo, man killed during ‘No Kings’ protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24,2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The public is invited to a memorial service for Arthur "Afa" Folasa Ah Loo, a designer, a leader in the creative Pacific Islander community, and a husband and father of two young children.

Ah Loo died from a gunshot wound on July 14 during the "No Kings" demonstration. The event, planned as a peaceful demonstration, turned violent when an armed "peacekeeper" volunteer fired shots at a man, later identified as Arthur Gamboa, who was spotted carrying an AR-15 style rifle along the protest route on State Street.

Gamboa was grazed by one of the peacekeeper's bullets. Ah Loo, an innocent bystander, was fatally wounded.

"The life of the one and only Arthur (Afa) Folasa Ah Loo was sadly taken on June 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah," Ah Loo's obituary says. He was 39 years old."

The tribute says that Ah Loo was born in Apia, Samoa.

"He was a proud Samoan, with roots in the villages of Falelima and Lotopa -- communities he cherished and represented with honor throughout his life," the tribute says, in part.

Ah Loo was born to Taupouga (Fila) Folasa Samoa and Talauati Hunt, and raised by his grandparents, Amioga and Samuelu Folasa.

Afa grew up in Apia surrounded by love, culture, and creativity. It was in Samoa that he learned many life skills including sewing, weaving, baking, and serving others -- skills and values that shaped his unique and beautiful spirit. His creativity blossomed in the islands and continued to flourish throughout his life. He never did anything halfway in life -- not in his designs, not in his love, not in fashion shows where every small detail mattered, and definitely not in karaoke.

"Afa had a way of making everyone feel special and seen. He was a champion of ideas and a mentor and friend for all at any level. He had a sarcastic way of teasing unlike any other that was blunt and honest but made you laugh and feel loved at the same time. Those who really knew him, knew that he was a humble Samoan at heart and never cared much for recognition. He lived and breathed 'community over competition" and wanted everyone to succeed."

Ah Loo attended BYU–Hawaii before moving to California, and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake City area from 2008 to 2010. After his mission, he returned to Samoa, then visited Utah again in 2015 to prepare for LA Fashion Week.

It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Laura Empey," the tribute says. The couple married in 2016, and "made their home in Orem, where they welcomed their two beautiful children. In 2021, the family moved to Northern Utah, "where Afa continued to grow his fashion business and expand his creative endeavors."

Ah Loo specialized in elegant fashions that he described as "sweetly bold."

"He proudly became the first Samoan fashion designer to appear on the television show 'Project Runway,' and his work was featured at prestigious fashion shows and exhibits around the world-including creating designs for the Prime Minister of Samoa and a showcase at Buckingham Palace for the Queen.

"Despite all of his accomplishments, Afa's proudest and most cherished title was simply the role of being 'Dad.' He took more joy in making his children laugh than any runway show and his greatest joy was found in his family. His family was his greatest masterpiece."

Ah Loo is survived by his wife and his children, his mother, and his seven siblings, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, "who lovingly raised him as his parents and who now welcome him home."

"The family of Afa Ah Loo extends their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this time. Afa's light impacted the lives of so many, and his legacy of love, creativity, and kindness will live on forever."

The public funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City. A private service for family and close friends will be held Saturday.