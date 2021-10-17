Property management directed to inventory assets

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Through an executive order, Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga has directed the ASG Office of Property Management, which was established in 1998, to inventory certain government assets.

According to the order, ASG is in need of an inventory in connection with its U.S Department of Education “High Risk Corrective Action Plan”, which requires a semiannual report next due on Oct. 31st this year.

The governor directed that Property Management shall complete an inventory of:

• tangible assets intended for use of a period greater than one year from date of purchase, that is, Fixed Assets, with a value of $5,000 or more;

• all computers and portable electronic devices; and

• all land and anything growing on, affixed to, or build upon land that is “Real Property”.

Property Management shall complete this inventory by Oct. 31st and provide updates to the ASG Compliance Review Committee twice a week until the inventory is completed, according to the order.

The governor directed all ASG departments, offices and other agencies to give Property Management their full support and cooperation; respond to Property Management’s inquiries without delay; and Property Management shall provide an update on its progress to the Chief of Staff and Compliance Committee twice weekly until the final inventory is complete.

Furthermore, the ASG Road Marshals shall assist Property Management upon request from its director. And upon the request of Property Management, the governor may attach additional resources and manpower to Property Management to complete the inventory.