Prayer sets the tone for HMNZS Manawanui salvage operation

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Paying respect to Samoan cultural practices, a Karakia Whakawhetai (a prayer of thanks) blessing was held on Saturday afternoon in Samoa, to clear the way and provide spiritual safety to those about to conduct work on HMNZS Manawanui.

The blessing was attended by senior Samoan government officials, local village matai representative and church minister, the Charge d’Affaires New Zealand, New Zealand High Commission representatives, and New Zealand Defense Force personnel.

Commodore Brown said, “The safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is absolutely critical. New Zealand is determined to do the right thing as we know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south west coast of Upolu.”

NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown said, “We have reached a key milestone in Operation Resolution with the arrival of the salvagers’ tug and barge into Apia, Samoa, bringing the equipment for the recovery of the fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.” The barge was also blessed that day.

While in Apia, the salvagers are working through the necessary approvals and permissions from the Samoan government to allow the fuel and other pollutants removal to commence.

Commodore Brown said, “Essential engineering configuration changes and equipment preparation is underway, changing the barge from a cargo configuration to operational diving mode. While this work is progressing, the salvors are confirming locations for the barge’s anchoring system installations.”

“The NZDF has specialist engineering and dive personnel providing oversight and professional advice to the salvors. This response is complex and technical, and it’s extremely important we do a careful and thorough job.”

Once the work in Apia is completed this week, the barge will be towed to the location of Manawanui on the south west coast, Commodore Brown said. “Once the barge is in place with all the site and equipment preparations complete, work will commence on the fuel and pollutants removal.”

Commodore Brown said, “The weather, particularly at this time of year, will play a part in the removal process. Site, weather and sea limits have been set for anchoring and crane operations, barge set up and for diving. How long the operation takes will be very dependent on factors such as weather and sea conditions.”

(Source: New Zealand Defense Force)