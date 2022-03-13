Positive cases in Samoa increase after last week’s repatriation flight from New Zealand

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting that Samoa authorities have detected two new positive COVID-19 cases with a driver and another health worker bringing to 15 the total number of active cases in Samoa.

A statement issued by the Government Press Secretariat on Sunday afternoon confirmed the two new cases:

“These cases include a driver and a health worker,” reads the statement from the Press Secretariat. “Both were close contacts of the health worker who tested positive on Friday 11th March 2022.

“They have been transferred to the isolation ward at Moto'otua, and they remain asymptomatic.

“All are well and remain asymptomatic.

“The public is encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly.”

The Press Secretariat also advised that public access to all COVID-19 quarantine sites is strictly prohibited.

“We remind the public, especially those who have not done or completed their two shots of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and booster shots to please do so," added the statement.

“Vaccination has proven to be a key component of concerted efforts to prevent hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.”

The Observer said multiple positive COVID-19 cases were detected among passengers arriving in Samoa on a repatriation flight from New Zealand last Sunday with 8 testing positive.

Last Thursday the National Emergency Operations Centre (N.E.O.C.) reported four new cases to increase the total to 12 active cases. However, on Saturday the authorities advised of another positive case, a health worker to bump up the total to 13, which a increased to 15 on Sunday with the latest positive cases, according to the report in the Observer.

