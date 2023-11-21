“Political activist" charged with attempted murder

Nuku'alofa, TONGA — A 54 year-old-man in Tonga described by police as "a political activist" has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

A police statement said an investigation has revealed substantial evidence linking the suspect to a serious crime.

It added that police are actively pursuing additional charges.

It was also not clear whether or not the investigation was related to any complaints.

Police Commissioner Shane McLennan told Matangi Tonga that further details will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

He said the words "political activist" were not intended to be part of the charge or crime.