Petition against deep sea mining near Mariana Trench gaining support

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — More than 3,000 people from U.S. territories have signed a petition opposing proposed deep seabed mining in waters near the Mariana Islands and American Samoa, warning of irreversible environmental damage and the exclusion of Indigenous communities from decision-making.

In a letter addressed to Guam Senator Therese M. Terlaje, the petition's authors said the federal government was pursuing mining proposals without the free, prior and informed consent of the Indigenous peoples who would be most affected.

They argued the plans highlight the limited political power of residents in US territories, where local voices were often sidelined in decisions that directly affect land, ocean, and livelihoods.

The petition claims deep sea mining is incompatible with a healthy marine environment and threatens biodiversity, cultural heritage, and traditional ocean stewardship.

It adds, Pacific Islander communities depend on the ocean for their survival and identity, and that the permanent extraction of seabed minerals would amount to a one-time loss of resources that have existed "since the dawn of time," especially as climate change accelerates environmental pressures.

Drawing parallels with past extractive industries in both the Pacific and the Caribbean, the signatories said such activities have brought long-term environmental harm while undermining self-determination and Indigenous governance.

They are calling on the US government to immediately halt any plans for deep seabed mining in the Marianas and American Samoa and to commit to inclusive, community-led decision-making.

The petition also questions why island communities continue to bear the risks of resource extraction for the global energy transition, while investments to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels remain limited.

Organizers said they would continue collecting signatures until the public comment period closes on 12 January and plan to formally submit the petition on the deadline.