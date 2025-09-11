Pasifika women breaking new ground in South Auckland comedy debut

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — South Auckland’s Māngere Arts Centre will host a special one-night-only stand-up comedy showcase, Va’ine Fresh, on September 27, shining the spotlight on Pasifika women breaking new ground in comedy.

The show will feature 10 Pasifika women performing stand-up for the very first time.

Hosted by Cook Island comedian Rhiannon McCall (7 Days, Seven Sharp, 2024 Billy T Nominee),she says, “These ladies are so naturally funny you won’t believe they’re new to comedy. I’m cackling every time we work together, and now the audience gets to as well!”

Va’ine Fresh is an initiative that has taken participants through workshops in joke writing, performance skills, and stagecraft, leading up to their debut sets.

Rhiannon who leads the workshop alongside Samoan producer Sarah Richards says, “I wanted to make it easier for Pacific women to get into comedy by providing learning, support and real opportunities to perform.”

“We want to celebrate these women’s courage and talent – and highlight the need for more Pasifika and gender-diverse voices in comedy,” says Rhiannon.