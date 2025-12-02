PART 2: Punialava‘a has added a new chapter to its remarkable legacy

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In part two of this exclusive interview following the press conference held by Punialava‘a, one of Samoa’s most iconic family bands who were in the territory to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, Executive Director of the Samoan Language Commission of American Samoa, Elisapeta Tupo Alaimaleata reiterated the importance of the group’s contribution, emphasizing that their work not only sustains the language but also deepens cultural understanding across generations.

She explained that within the community, Alzheimer’s disease is currently referred to in several ways: some transliterate the English term as 'Alisaima'; others describe it as “ma‘i o le mafaufau” (the sickness of the mind); while still others use “fa‘ama‘i o le loto galo” (the disease of forgetfulness).

Alaimaleata observed that this matches terminology used in Tonga, where the condition is likewise transliterated as 'Alisaima.' In addition, Tongans use similar descriptive phrases such as 'pōpōaki ‘o e loto ngalongalo' or 'pōpōaki ‘o e loto fakangalo,' meaning 'sickness of forgetfulness' or 'sickness of the forgetting heart/mind.'

A passionate advocate for the preservation of Gagana Samoa, Alaimaleata commended Punialava‘a for coining the word “Mananoa” as a culturally resonant translation for Alzheimer’s.

She announced her intention to raise the matter with her counterpart in Independent Samoa, with the goal of having the term formally recognized. She further explained that the Samoan Language Commission of Samoa has already allocated a seat for a representative from the American Samoa Commission at its monthly meetings, ensuring collaboration and unity in safeguarding the language.

At last week Monday’s press conference, local media representatives and community members became the first in the Territory to experience Punialava‘a’s newest composition for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

The track, "Manatua le Mananoa," resonated deeply as it played on the sound system, and the audience embraced the tune, humming along to the melody while listening intently to the powerful message woven into its lyrics.

The composer, Rev. Lale Peteru, spoke with the confidence of more than 50 years of experience in crafting songs that nearly every Samoan — both in Samoa and across the diaspora — can recognize and sing along to. He explained that the art of songwriting is much like the making of coconut oil: one gathers fragrant flowers to infuse the oil with sweetness, just as a composer gathers life experiences to enrich a song’s meaning.

“When writing the lyrics of Manatua le Mananoa, I reflected on life experiences that could illustrate the theme and make it resonate, just like gathering sweet-smelling flowers to make the oil fragrant,” Rev. Peteru shared.

He recalled a trip to Alaska during winter, where the biting cold and endless ice reminded him of the North Pole. “And then there was the magical Aurora — the Northern Lights — painting the sky with dazzling beauty and splendor. I used those majestic sights as metaphors to describe Alzheimer’s.”

He explained how the imagery shaped the song: “The first line mentions 'mananoa,' meaning forgetting or the state of memory void, and 'maofaofa,' which means astonishing or surprising. 'Leai ni auga ae ogaoga,' describes how there are no visible symptoms, yet it is a serious condition. 'Pei o le pole e to‘a ai le kiona,' likens it to the pole where snow settles, and 'ma aputia i le aurora,' portrays being covered in the radiant lights of the aurora — the Northern Lights.”

Samoan (original):

Le mananoa e maofaofa,

Leai ni auga ae ogaoga,

Pei o le pole e to‘a ai le kiona,

Ma aputia i le aurora.

English (translation):

The forgetting is astonishing,

Like the pole where snow settles,’

And is covered in the lights of aurora.

The Q&A session continued with podcaster Taupau Tauileave Toluono of Talatala le Ta‘ui asking Punialava'a how they saw music playing a role in raising awareness and bringing the community together around importance health issues like Alzheimer's.

One of the members, Nanai Vielanni Peteru explained that music is not only a medium for delivering information but also a powerful force for stirring emotions. He pointed to the song “Ta‘elega i Petesa” — written and recorded by Punialava‘a in 1981, at a time when awareness of disability in Samoa was beginning to grow. During that period, many families faced stigma, and people with disabilities were often marginalized.

The song was composed to challenge those attitudes and to encourage compassion, dignity, and inclusion. Drawing on the biblical story of the Pool of Bethesda, it used scripture as a metaphor for God’s mercy and healing power.

The lyrics were written from the perspective of a cripple who longed for a place like the Pool of Bethesda, where an angel would occasionally stir the waters and the first person to enter afterward would be healed. Through this imagery, Punialava‘a gave voice to the hopes of those living with disability, affirming their worth and reminding communities that true healing comes from faith and love.

The song quickly became popular, striking a deep chord with listeners and awakening feelings of empathy for the plight of people living with disabilities. For some, it was the first time they were introduced to the biblical story of the Pool of Bethesda — where the blind, the lame, and the paralyzed gathered in hope, waiting for the stirring of the waters and the promise of healing.

Nanai also reflected on the unifying effect of Punialava‘a’s music, noting how their songs often spark meaningful conversations between generations. He explained that many of their lyrics are written in formal Samoan, layered with deep cultural and historical significance.

“Some young Samoans born and raised overseas sing along to our songs without fully understanding the meaning of the words,” Nanai said. “So they turn to their parents for explanations. Often, those lyrics are rooted in important events, and as parents share the stories behind them, the conversations grow and expand.

“Some parents have even reached out to us, saying their children have asked about the meaning of certain lyrics. Yet, many of them admit they don’t fully understand either. So we take the time to share and explain the words and the message behind the songs. In this way, the music becomes a bridge — linking Punialava‘a to the parents, who then connect with their children and remind them of their heritage. Through this exchange, family bonds are strengthened and cultural identity is passed on.”

Punialava‘a founder Rev. Lale Peteru commented that he has been working on translating the lyrics of their songs into English to support younger generations. His goal is to ensure that Samoan youth, especially those raised overseas, cannot only sing along but also understand the meaning of the words they are articulating.

As an example, Rev. Peteru read aloud a verse from one of their songs in Samoan, followed by its English translation.

Samoan (original)

Pe ana avea a'u ma fetu o le lagi,

E nofo ita mamao atu ma matagi,

Ia manino la'u faalogo i pesega,

A i latou ua ola faafualeva.

English (translation)

If I had been a star in the sky,

I would stay far away from the storms,

So I may hear with clarity the singing,

Of those who live in eternity.

Responding to a question from V103 news anchor and translator Doug Avauli about his process of lyric composition and arrangement, Rev. Lale Peteru explained that each lyricist has their own unique approach.

The veteran composer shared that his method always begins with identifying the central theme of the project. From there, he gathers relevant experiences and information that can help illustrate and highlight that theme. Once the foundation is set, he carefully works on the wording and the arrangement of verses and the chorus to ensure the message is carried clearly throughout the song.

“Sometimes I begin with the first verse,” Rev. Peteru noted, “but when I start arranging the song, I realize that the information in that verse is actually the main thrust of the message. In those cases, I move it to the chorus, so that after each verse, the chorus reinforces and emphasizes the theme.”

He pointed to the chorus of the new song “Manatua le Mananoa,” recorded for this year’s Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Week, as an example. Originally written as the opening verse, it was later elevated to the chorus because it contained the song’s central message — ensuring that the theme of memory and forgetting would resonate powerfully throughout the piece.

Samoan (original)

Pe a aulia le tau o puaoa,

E galo nimo ma le mautinoa,

Pei o le masina pe a popo loloa,

Ia manatua le mananoa.

English (translation):

When the season of fog arrives,

Memories fade and certainty is lost,

Like the moon when long concealed,

Remember the forgetting — the mananoa.

“As I was writing those lines, the Samoan proverb ‘Eā oe nei, ae ā a‘u taeao’ — which translates to ‘It is you now, it will be me tomorrow’ — came to mind,” Rev. Lale shared.

“In that moment, I realized how easily I too could one day be afflicted by Alzheimer’s. This thought weighed heavily on me, but it also strengthened my resolve. My hope is that this song will raise awareness among our people and inspire them to respond with empathy, understanding, and love for those already living with the condition.”