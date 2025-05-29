Palau ready to host Pacific Mini Games

Koror, PALAU — Palau is ready to host the 2025 Pacific Mini Games. That's the assurance from Dr Patrick Tellei, chairman of the Games Organizing Committee.

He has promised athletes, officials and fans "an exciting [the] and best game", starting off when the moment they arrive in Koror.

"We are excited, and we're doing the best we can to make sure we host the Games to the best of our abilities, with what we have," Dr Tellei told RNZ Pacific.

With a month to go before the Games' official opening on June 29, Palau is now rolling out what they hope will ensure the Games - the second they are hosting - rolls right from start to finish.

Twenty-four countries are going to be represented at the event, where athletes will compete in 12 sports, majority of them played in Micronesia, which means some of the more popular sports in the Melanesian and Polynesian regions have been excluded.

But Dr Tellei said that should not be a problem.

'WHOLE NATION IS EXCITED'

Backed by government and the stakeholder federations, the organizing committee have worked around the clock to ensure that all facilities earmarked for use during the Games are ready in time.

Dr Tellei said having those infrastructure in place and the economic benefits hosting the Games will give the country, are going to be massive for Palau.

"I think it's very important for us and we're happy that 20 years later, we are now having an opportunity to host it again," he said.

"Coming on the heels of COVID-19 and Palau being tourism dependent economy, I think anytime there is enough number of visitors, such as athletes coming to the Games and supporters, it will bring in more people.

"The whole nation is excited. From the economic standpoint, although these athletes are staying in the villages, and they're on a very limited per diems, I'm sure there will be others who will go out of their way to check what's available in and around what Palau has to offer."

He said the focus has also been on ensuring that the support services for athletes and officials are well in place.

"We're hoping that people will enjoy their stay and they will be well accommodated, they will be fed well, they'll be well transported to and from venies," he said.

"I think they expect to see a country that's ready. There's a sense of excitement all around the country."

COMPETITION TOUGHER

Palau last hosted Mini Games in 2005.

They have hosted the Micronesian Games in the past but Dr Tellei believes the standard of competition that will be seen at the Mini Games will be tougher than what the Micronesian athletes have tasted in the past.

"We know that the Pacific Games is way above the Micronesian Games," he said.

"It's a different level of sport, and we're very excited because it bringing a new level of competition. Our country and our people will be able to witness the level of competition.

"We're excited to be the host, and hopefully we'll win a medal or two in this event also."

To that point he said it would be tough on Team Palau as hosts to claim medals, with expected tough competition coming from all participating countries.

"The last time we hosted the Games in Palau, we were very fortunate, because that's the first time we medaled," he said.

"Looking at this year, I'm looking at some home advantage, but we know the big powerhouses in the previous Games will always be powerhouses.

"We have Tahiti, New Caledonia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Cook Island, the big countries.

"But we will be competitive in baseball and I have high hopes in our beach volleyball, our tri-athletes, women softball, which are pretty much Micronesian sports.

"I guess between Guam, CNMI, Palau, FSM and the RMI will be fighting hard for that."

He was also excited about Palau's weightlifting and wrestling teams, who have won medals for the country in the past.

FACILITIES UP AND READY

Dr Tellei said all facilities for the Games are ready for use.

That is something the committee has focused on, with strict deadlines to adhere to.

The facilities also include the Games Village, where athletes will be accommodated.

"All our all our facilities are ready," he said.

Building new facilities and renovating existing ones have been on the go since day one.

Keeping the preparatory work within budget has also been a focus for the committee.

The Palau National Government fiscal 2025 budget appropriated $1.2 million to the committee to cover the cost of hosting, with an additional $200,000 included in a supplemental budget.

Dr Tellei said despite some costs going up they have magaed to work within their budget allocation.

Community support has also been a major part of the preparation, with $100,000 as community donation to the cause.

TOBACCO, ALCOHOL AND DRUG FREE

Keeping with international sports regulations, the Palau Games will be tobacco, alcohol and drug free.

Dr Tellei is hoping all teams participating at the Games will take note of that and be ready to abide by the rules of engagement.

"Because Palau is a very health -conscious community, smoking in public places is prohibited," he said.

"Vaping is prohibited and we will declare the Games drug, alcohol and tobacco free competition.

"That's not to say that people who really need to smoke or have alcohol use it can't but you need to be away from the public facilities, that includes the villages and the sports venues."

Dr Tellei said they are excited to welcome the first arrivals in the third week of June, confident that when the competition proper does get off, the Pacific will be celebrating Palau and what it has to offer.