Pacific News Briefs: Palau escapee recaptured

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — An inmate who escaped from custody in Palau last month has been recaptured.

The Minister of Justice told local media investigations are underway into how the escape happened, and whether others were involved.

The Island Times reported the incident has renewed public concern about safety in Palau's prisons.

This follows heightened tensions after the recent death of an inmate.

URGENT CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS

Samoa's Ministry of Health has put out an urgent call for blood donations.

In a post to social media on Monday, it asked people to donate for critical patients in need at the main hospital in Moto'otua.

People aged 18- 65 and in general good health are eligible to give blood, but deferrals are applicable for factors such as pregnancy or getting a piercing in the last three to six months.

MAN JAILED AFTER MACHETE ATTACH

A 20-year-old Tongan man has been jailed for a violent machete attack that left his victim permanently injured.

Kaniva Tonga reported the high court sentenced Christopher 'Opeti Tupe to three years and four months in jail.

The attacked followed a fight on 'Eua island, leaving the victim with serious injuries on his arm and wrist.

RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS

The Solomon Islands government has signed a $US10 million agreement with Saudi Arabia to support renewable energy projects.

The Solomon Times reported this is the first time the Saudi Fund for Development has been implemented in the Pacific region.

Funding will go towards renewable energy development, with a focus on sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

Solomons Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele said the agreement strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries.

OIL SPILL

An oil leak at the Petro Oceania Fuels Terminal on Monday (5th NZT) forced businesses in Suva's industrial area to close.

The Fiji Times reported roads were blocked off as emergency crews worked to contain the spill.

Authorities said the leak was isolated withing the terminal and posed no threat to the wider environment.

A full investigation to discover the cause is underway.

HOUSE FIRE

Three people, including two children, have died in Vanuatu due to a house fire on New Year's Day.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the fire broke out around 5am local time at a house in the Agathis area of Port Vila.

Authorities believe the fire was started by a candle, which ignited nearby items and eventually reached a gas cylinder.

SOLOMON ISLANDS TEACHERS

Some teachers in Solomon Islands are unhappy about discrepancies in how travel allowances for the holidays have been paid out.

The Solomon Star reported some teachers have received the entitlement in full, while others have received either partial payments or nothing at all.

Forms for holiday travel allowances were issued in August and September with payments rolled out from November to December.

Some of the affected teachers have reported having to cancel their holiday plans while others say they relied on their partners or even went into debt to be able to visit their families in their home provinces.

The paper approached the Ministry of Education for comment.

TONGA PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has offered his congratulations to Tonga's new prime minister Lord Fakafanua.

Landau said the two discussed private sector-led economic growth in the island kingdom, as well as illegal fishing and migration issues.

This comes after the US suspended migration and visa applications for Tongan nationals and citizens in the new year.

The Prime Minister's office has been approached for comment on the visas.