Pacific News Briefs: Growing Meth Crisis

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Pacific Security College says a regional strategy is needed to combat the growing methamphetamine crisis in the region.

The Australia-based college has released a new report proposing a regional summit to address the crisis.

The Turning the Tide Together report says the surge in meth across Pacific Island countries is fueling an escalating epidemic of HIV, and undermining human, national and regional security.

Former Tokelau administrator and research contributor Ross Ardern said the Pacific's drugs epidemic cannot be resolved by law enforcement alone.

The report proposed a Pacific Islands Forum-led response drawing on cooperation between health, law enforcement, community leaders and civil society organizations.

It proposes a regional summit next year to align national efforts into a Pacific-wide project.

VANUATU POLITICS

A former Vanuatu prime minister has spoken out against the government seeking security deals with other countries.

Local media reports Vanuatu has been in discussions about signing what government officials describe as a development agreement with China.

It has also just approved the Nakamal Treaty it drafted with Australia last year, with an emphasis on security.

Barak Sope has warned that such arrangements could compromise the country's sovereignty and long-standing non-aligned position.

Sope said Vanuatu must not allow itself to be used by larger nations to advance their geopolitical interests.

PNG DIPLOMACY

Prime Minister James Marape says his upcoming diplomatic visit to France is a chance to strengthen ties between the two countries as they celebrate 50 years of relations.

A statement says the visit comes as PNG expands engagement with Europe across trade, climate, security and investment.

Marape said the visit reflects PNG's growing international role.

Marape is scheduled to arrive in France today, 19 May, and fly back to Port Moresby on Thursday.

NIUE PM

A political commentator says there's a pull between national and village interests for Niue's new prime minister.

Dalton Tagelagi has been narrowly re-elected.

Tagelagi has led Niue since 2020, and PMN's Inangaro Vaka'afi told Pacific Waves there has been mixed reactions to his government's work so far.

She said Tagelagi also represents the village constituency of Alofi South, which is the largest voting population on the island, and won that seat by one vote.

She said the PM should not forget he was placed in this position by his village constituency.

Niue is self-governing in free association with New Zealand.

FORMER MP CONVICTED

The Tongan Court of Appeal has upheld former MP Vatau Hui's conviction for indecent assault and assault against a woman.

Matangi Tonga Online reports the judgement, delivered last week (15 May), ruled the 2024 sentencing will stand despite a sentencing error.

Judges rejected arguments that his public service should reduce his sentence - saying his public service made it more serious.

He will serve the original term of 15 months in prison.

CYCLONE RELIEF

The MP for North Bougainville says assessments and help are still continuing for people in her electorate impacted by Tropical Cyclone Maila.

The Category 5 storm caused widespread damage in parts of Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea in April.

A number of people were killed in landslide in Bougainville during the storm.

Francesca Semoso said it is important that relief supplies reach all communities badly affected by Maila.

She said she cannot remember a cyclone as bad as Maila.

PACIFIC OCEAN PACT

The Solomon Islands High Commissioner in Papua New Guinea has confirmed his country decided not to sign an Ocean pact with other Melanesian nations.

William Soaki was talking after prime ministers of Vanuatu, Fiji, and PNG signed the Melanesian Ocean Conseration declaration at the Ocean Summit in Port Moresby

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said it strengthens regional cooperation on climate action, marine conservation, and ocean governance.

However, Soaki told PNG media his country has declined to endorse it because it does not see the need for an external treaty to manage its own exclusive economic zone.

CNMI RECOVERY

The mayor of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands is asking the administration of Governor David Apatang to not overlook Tinian and Rota as recovery continues.

The Commonwealth is still picking up the pieces following the devastation caused by Category 5 Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

Edwin Aldan said residents on Tinian continue to struggle with prolonged power outages and soaring fuel costs.

He told the Marianas Press that Rota and Tinian still need help.

Aldan said restoring electricity remains the island's most urgent concern as residents continue relying heavily on generators.

PACIFIC SHIPPING

The Pacific Community (SPC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed a memorandum of understanding to support Pacific nations.

SPREP said the agreement links the Pacific Community's technical work with IOM's mandate on climate change-related mobility.

SPC's director-general Dr Paula Vivili said Pacific countries would benefit from a more coordinated and integrated support on issues like climate displacement.