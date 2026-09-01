Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — On August 31, the National Geographic Pristine Seas expedition hosted a "Ship Day" for local youth at Matautu, Apia Harbor.

Welcoming twelve schools from across the island, the research team transformed their vessel into an interactive classroom designed to inspire Samoa’s next generation of ocean guardians.

The event offered students an exclusive look into the world of practical marine science.

Guided tours allowed the youth and participants to explore the vessel's advanced research technology, engage directly with scientists, and ask questions regarding life at sea and field methodologies.

Marine ecologists conducted hands-on discussions across various disciplines: Whitney Goodell talked about deep-sea exploration.

Jett Walker demonstrated the application of Baited Remote Underwater Video systems (BRUVs), and Lead Scientist Tye Kindinger highlighted broader marine conservation strategies.

In an interview with the Samoa Observer, Expedition Lead Paul Rose said the Ship Day is mean't for the students to learn from them and for them to learn from the students.

“We have a responsibility to share our experiences with the students,” said Rose.

By bridging the gap between international research and local communities, Ship Day demonstrated that effective conservation relies on engagement.

(Samoa Observer)

CNMI CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES

The two candidates running for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) seat in the US Congress clashed over whether the territory is getting enough economic benefit from the growing American military presence in the territory.

Challenger Galvin Deleon Guerrero described the current arrangement as a "raw deal" for the CNMI, saying military expansion should result in more jobs for local residents, contracts for local companies and investment in public infrastructure.

While incumbent delegate Kimberlyn King-Hinds said relations between the CNMI and the US military have improved and argued that continued engagement can produce greater benefits for the territory.

"I would say the relationship right now has improved significantly where we are now not fighting against each other, but are looking for areas where we can collaborate," she said.

The candidates made the comments during a Congressional Debate hosted by CNMI Society of Professional Journalists on 29 August.

The candidates also differed over how the CNMI should respond to possible deep sea mining in waters surrounding the islands.

Deleon Guerrero said he wanted the US Congress to expand CNMI jurisdiction beyond its current territorial waters and argued that the Commonwealth should have a greater say over activities across its surrounding exclusive economic zone.

"When it comes to deep sea mining, commercial fishing or anything involving our oceans, we need to have more jurisdiction over those waters," he said.

King-Hinds said recovering jurisdiction may not be politically achievable in the near term and argued instead for legislation placing environmental and economic safeguards on any mining activity.

(RNZ Pacific

SUPPORT FOR NEW MOTHERS

Most mothers remember the first time they laid eyes on their new-born and the joy a baby can bring.

But for some, motherhood can also be an incredibly isolating journey.

Fijian maternal mental health advocate Mercedes Swann knows the feeling of loneliness as a new mum all too well.

Her experience led to the creation of 'Mama Talanoa' in 2025, an online safe space for Pacific mothers who can openly share the highs and lows of parenthood without fear of judgement.

Swann told Pacific Waves that she experienced poor mental health while pregnant and felt like she had nowhere to turn to.

"I had what felt like depression and I did join a support group out of the US with Postpartum Support International and they do incredible work for mums and parents," she said.

"But I felt like that support group didn't have that cultural aspect that I was looking for."

(RNZ Pacific)

GLOBAL OLDER ADULT POPULATION

The share of the world population age 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 10.5% to 19.6% between 2025 and 2060, according to a new report released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

An Aging World: 2025 finds that the global population is aging faster than ever before. Between 2020 and 2025, the proportion of the population age 65 and older exceeded the population age 5 and younger for the first time in recorded history.

In 2025, the United States ranked the 48th oldest country out of 227, with 18.9% of its population age 65 or older. By 2060, older adults are projected to make up 23.4% of the U.S. population. Yet the United States will fall to 110th place globally because other countries are aging much more rapidly.

(U.S. Census)

HAWAII TROPICAL STORMS

Tropical Storm Lowell is expected to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Karina has weakened slightly but remains a major category 4 hurricane as it continues to spin far to the east of Hawaii as it continues toward the central Pacific.

The official forecast track for Lowell shows it passing well to the south of Hawaii Thursday into Friday. There are alerts for the possibility of life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by the tropical storm, but there are no alerts for other potential impacts on land, including wind and rain.

Karina is currently no threat to land, and it’s too early to tell exactly where it will go, but several forecast models keep in on a track that will bring it to the vicinity of Hawaii in about a week.

This continues to be an active hurricane season. Be prepared for the potential of some effects on Hawaii weather conditions from these two tropical cyclones from Friday through next Wednesday (Sept. 4 through Sept. 9).

(Hawaii News Now)