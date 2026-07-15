Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Videos are circulating on Facebook where local people are recording themselves admitting the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency scam and encouraging friends and family to sign up.

As the internet has progressed over time, the various methods of fraud have grown and evolved. Some of the most common types of fraud include phishing, spyware, identity theft, bank fraud, spam, dating scams, and now even artificial intelligence scams.

According to people the Samoa Observer contacted after their videos were shared on Facebook claimed the scammers hacked into the personal accounts of some of their close friends or relatives and asked them to download an app that would prompt them of their bank card information and other personal information to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The cost of living crisis has made some financially squeezed individuals more susceptible to approaches by scammers, many of whom offer fake deals and discounts in an attempt to steal personal and financial information.

ANZ issued a release urging its customers to be alert for ‘too good to be true’ investment opportunities.

(Samoa Observer)

POLICY ACADEMY

The National Governors Association Center for Best Practices is pleased to welcome American Samoa, Hawai’i, and Louisiana to the Policy Academy to Strengthen Benefits Systems Through Innovative Technology.

The 12-month Policy Academy supports states and territories in advancing governors’ priorities to strengthen the administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid while implementing new federal requirements under H.R. 1. Through tailored technical assistance, peer learning opportunities, and connections with national experts, participating teams will develop innovative approaches to modernizing benefits systems, improving program administration, and enhancing service delivery.

Throughout the project, American Samoa, Hawaiʻi, and Louisiana will receive strategic support from NGA and subject matter experts, participate in virtual and in-person learning opportunities, and collaborate with peers to identify practical solutions that strengthen benefits systems and improve outcomes for the individuals and families they serve.

The Policy Academy began in July 2026 and will continue through July 2027.

(National Governor’s Assn.)

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM LEADERS' MEETING

Authorities in Palau have laid out preparation plans for hosting the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting.

The Island Times reports President Surangel Whipps Jr addressed accommodation concerns last week.

He said hotel rooms are secured for heads of state, but lodging citywide is filling up quickly, and urged residents with available rooms to list them on Airbnb.

He said similar public accommodation-sharing arrangements have supported past PIF meetings.

Justice Minister Jennifer Olegeriil said a "progressive" security plan is in place and continuing to be built with support from international partners.

(RNZ Pacific)

NATIVE HAWAIIAN CONVENTION

The Native Hawaiian Convention kicks off next week at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

This year marks the event’s 25th anniversary of bringing together Native Hawaiian leaders, educators, cultural practitioners, policymakers, and community members for a celebration of culture, stewardship, art, and tradition.

This year’s convention runs from July 20-22, with the theme of “Hoʻolōkahi. Hoʻokūpaʻa. Hoʻoholomua,” which translates to coming together unified, steadfast, and advancing with purpose.

The 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention, which is hosted by the Hawaiian Council, will feature the Nā Mea Hawaii marketplace and the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI'S HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD

The Australian Center for International Justice (ACIJ) has raised concern over Fiji's human rights record in the wake of the signing of two agreements with Australia.

The ACIJ said it is deeply concerned that Australia is expanding defense and security ties with Fiji had been announced, despite unresolved allegations of torture, ill-treatment and custodial violence by the Fijian military.

It also said it represents a Fijian torture survivor abused by members of the Fijian military.

The center said, where there are credible concerns that a state's security forces have committed serious human rights violations, defense cooperation should be subject to robust human rights conditions, including independent vetting, ongoing monitoring and accountability safeguards.

(RNZ Pacific)

TUVALU MARITIME CONSERVATION

Tuvalu is close to finalizing a National Security Policy placing maritime conservation and management at the center of its strategy.

Officials and community stakeholders met last week to review the draft before endorsement.

Fakasoa Tealei from Tuvalu Prime Minister's Office said the policy looks beyond policing and defense.

It covers climate change, cyber and maritime security, transnational crime, migration, energy security and economic resilience.

(RNZ Pacific)

OCEAN OF PEACE ALLIANCE

New Zealand's government has announced it will talk with Australia and Fiji on the possibility of joining their Ocean of Peace Alliance.

The mutual defense treaty was signed in Fiji this week, the same day that China launched a missile test in the South Pacific.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand already works with both Australia and Fiji on how to develop a safer region, so engaging with them on this alliance is logical.

The alliance is a mutual defense treaty that commits its parties to cooperate and consult, and to act to meet common danger.

It provides for other Pacific States to join, with the agreement of Australia and Fiji.

(RNZ Pacific)

ACTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS

Tuvalu and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) have backed the call by the head of the United Nations for stronger international action on methane emissions.

UN secretary-general António Guterres has called for governments and industries to move beyond voluntary commitments and deliver measurable emissions reductions.

The Pacific Island Times reported Tuvalu and the FSM saying methane mitigation is one of the most effective but underutilized climate solutions

They say the issue carries particular urgency for low-lying island nations already facing rising sea levels, coastal erosion, changing weather patterns and warming oceans.

(RNZ Pacific)

STARLINK SATELLITE ACCESS

The US has announced a US$30 million investment to deploy Starlink satellite access across Papua New Guinea.

The low-orbit satellite service owned by Space-X recently gained a license to operate in PNG.

The Post Courier reported the US Charge d'Affaires in PNG Alex Berenberg calling the technology "transformational".

He said the investment will help bring high-speed, low-latency internet to hundreds of clinics, schools and government offices that have been cut off from the digital world.

(RNZ Pacific)