Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A Safata MP says compensation for the sinking of HMNZ Manawanui is on its way.

Nearly two years on from the sinking of the New Zealand Navy vessel on Safata reef in Smaoa, residents say compensation has still not been paid.

Residents have told the Samoan Observer that no one has received any money, despite signing agreements and being advised to check their bank accounts.

Safata MP Tuia Fuatogi Pu'a Letoa said the previous government had planned to provide three million tala, but the current administration intends to deliver the full compensation of 10 million tala.

Tuia said he is not aware of any delays, and that the community is trusting the process.

PNG 'EL NIÑO WATCH'

All seven of Papua New Guijnea's Highlands provinces have been placed under 'El Niño Watch'

PNG's highlands interior is forecast to experience potentially prolonged drought in the coming months due to an El Niño weather phase in the region.

Numerous MPs have voiced concern over how prepared PNG is for El Niño.

Minister for Disaster and Emergency Dr Billy Joseph said the government is ready to monitor and assess potential impacted communities

He said regions like the Highlands have accessibility challenges that the government is factoring in.

TOURISM DRIVING PLASTIC POLLUTION

Cook Islands researchers have pointed to tourism as a primary driver of plastic pollution.

A study published last week traces the origin of plastics collected from six of the country's islands during a cruise in 2024

It says single-use plastics and plastic fragments with clear links to tourism and coast activities dominated in the collection.

The study advocates for improved waste management processes.

RAPA NUI

The Chilean government has announced it will remove protections on indigenous land, which may include Rapa Nui.

In a speech last week, Chilean President José Antonio Kast said the government intended to remove land-use restrictions on indigenous land, while allowing for it to be leased and mortgaged.

Rapa Nui activist Erity Teave Hey is part of a group that has filed an urgent appeal with the UN Special Rapporteur.

Hey said this could create perverse incentives, where landowners are pressured to put their property on the market.

FBI'S MOST WANTED

A Guam businessman convicted in a charity fraud scheme has been added to Fraudsters list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to US$150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Michael Lizaso Marasigan, who has ties to both Guam and the Philippines and holds dual US and Philippine citizenship.

Marasigan was found guilty in May 2025 on charges including conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal authorities said one scheme generated at least $34m, with approximately $10.75m diverted for personal use rather than charitable purposes.