Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa's national hospital is rationing critical medicine due to a low supply, with outside help offering temporary relief.

Last week, the Health Ministry received an urgent air freight shipment from Fiji-based Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH), covering only about half of what is needed.

Key drugs like metformin, a drug to manage and treat type 2 diabetes; amlodipine, which is used to treat high blood pressure; and also children's paracetamol remain scarce, with the rest of PSH's supplies expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Local media reported SAT$12 million (NZ$7.7m) backlog in unpaid supplier bills is a factor in the low supplies.

Samoa Medical Association president Seiuli Dr George Tuitama told the Samoa Observer the shortage has impacted the mental health unit as well, but he hoped the government would be able to navigate its way out of this situation.

"We're rationing our medication by making sure that we give the medication, in which we go out and give you, so if you've got a mental disorder, we come to your home and give you the medication daily," he was quoted as saying.

According to the Samoa Observer, medicine shortage was identified as a barrier to effective medical care in the country during the Samoa Medical Association's annual general meeting last week.

LIVESTOCK WIPED OUT

Super Typhoon Sinlaku has wiped out up to 60 percent of the livestock on Saipan, dealing another blow to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' (CNMI) post-storm recovery.

Sinlaku hit the US territory on 14 April with Category 5 intensity and battered the islands for up to 72 hours, causing widespread devastation to local infrastructure and the economy.

CNMI Division of Agriculture director Charles Aiseam said preliminary assessments show major losses among cattle, poultry, swine and goats.

He said Saipan's cattle population fell from 675 before the typhoon to 280 after the storm, while chicken numbers dropped from 7148 to 4554. Swine declined from 1143 to 515, and goats from 653 to about 300.

"So from what we have so far, we're looking at, for livestock, we're looking at probably 50-60% loss of livestock," Aiseam said.

The assessment only covers Saipan so far, with surveys of Tinian and Rota expected later this month or next.

Aiseam said a lack of water, extreme heat stress, and damaged animal enclosures were among the main causes of livestock deaths.

"It was really hot," he said. "There were [sic] no more shade and most of their infrastructure was damaged."

USDA APHIS veterinary medical officer Dr Shana Tannenbaum said the losses were difficult for both the animals and their owners.

"It really breaks my heart," she said. "For the animals, but also for people themselves. I know how much these animals mean to them and how much people rely on these animals."

Officials said farmers also faced challenges disposing of animal carcasses after the storm because of blocked roads and limited transportation.

Aiseam said some farmers reported that livestock losses from Sinlaku were worse than those during Super Typhoon Yutu.

He said cattle may recover faster because grazing areas are beginning to regenerate after recent rains, but swine and poultry farmers continue to struggle with feed supplies and balanced diets for surviving animals.

VANUATU RECRUITING NURSES

Vanuatu is to recruit another 100 nurses from Solomon Islands as it tries to address a major shortage of health workers.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the Acting Director General of Health, Santus Wari, saying the recruitment needs funding to be confirmed before it can go ahead.

Solomon Islands has been assisting Vanuatu's health workforce in recent years, with its nurses filling vacancies and helping with training. It is part of a broader cooperation agreement between the two Melanesian countries.

Dr Wari said about 100 Solomon Islands nurses are already contributing to health services in the country, and the plan is for a hundred more to come soon.

PNG STARLINK

Telikom PNG is reassuring customers its official retailer status with Starlink won't affect existing service.

Last week, the PNG public telecom announced its partnership with Starlink, operated by SpaceX, to deliver Low Earth Orbit satellite connectivity solutions across the country.

Telikom will provide local support, installation, and services to help customers with Starlink.

At the launch, Telikom chief executive Amos Tepi said this is not about replacing existing platforms, but strengthening PNG's digital ecosystem.

FIJI’s JERUSALEM EMBASSY

An Opposition MP in Fiji is questioning the status of public funds for a planned embassy in Jerusalem, following the opening of a new Israeli Embassy in Suva.

MP Ketan Lal said the government had allocated FJ$1.3 million for the Jerusalem project, with assurances it would be reimbursed.

In a social media post, he is now asking whether those funds have been returned, and if so should be used for cost of living relief.

He is calling on the Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel and Prime Minister Sitivini Rabuka for answers.

NZ NUCLEAR-FREE STATUS

Pasifika MPs say New Zealand must stand firm on its nuclear-free status.

It comes after New Zealand's Minister for Defence Chris Penk said it would be helpful have a conversation on the country's approach to nuclear-powered submarines - given Australia is purchasing some.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono told PMN's Pacific Mornings NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's call to walk back those comments was the right one.

Another opposition MP, Labor's Dan Rosewarne said New Zealand's nuclear-free policy is not up for negotiation.

All three coalition parties have come out against Penk's comments, saying Aotearoa's nuclear-free stance will remain.

CHINESE SHIPS IN PALAU WATERS

President Surangel Whipps Jr says Chinese ships are sailing in Palau's waters without their approval.

Speaking to Kyodo News, Whipps said Palauan officials have evidence that equipment has been set up there.

He said China have been pressuring his country to drop their diplomatic ties with Taiwan, including with economic offers, but he has refused.

Taiwan is supporting Palau financially as it gears up to host the Pacific Islands Forum in September.

VANUATU COURTESY CALL

Prime Minister Jotham Napat has received Russia's Ambassador-Designate Mikhail Petrakov for a courtesy call this week.

Vanuatu's President Nikenike Vurobaravu also received Petrakov, formally accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia.

The two countries have had diplomatic ties since shortly after Vanuatu gained independence in 1980.

Napat emphasized Vanuatu's sovereign and non-aligned foreign policy, and highlighted Russia's role as an important development partner for Vanuatu.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)

