Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Cook Islands Customs earlier stated that border agencies conducted border security search following the arrival of the vessel at Avatiu Harbor on January 24, and "nothing was found".

The captain and crew were also questioned. The vessel has 11 crew members, consisting of Honduran and Ecuadorian nationals.

The crew were allowed brief onshore access "to obtain essential provisions under supervision".

The duration of the vessel's stay in Rarotonga is "currently unknown and depends on the completion of repairs and ongoing assessments by relevant agencies".

"All associated costs, including harbor and port-related fees, are the responsibility of the vessel's owners or operators," Customs said.

"Cook Islands border agencies continue to coordinate to safeguard public safety, uphold maritime security, and maintain compliance with all applicable laws."

A lack of investigation into the vessel intercepted with 4.87 tons of cocaine may hamper cross-border efforts to track and map criminal drug networks, a Pacific regional security expert warns.

The MV Raider is docked under "24-hour security" at Avatiu Port after entering Rarotonga waters under a distress call for engine repairs over a week ago.

The multi-purpose offshore vessel sailing under the flag of Togo was intercepted by the French Navy mid-last month - French authorities released the vessel and its crew after seizing a shipment of drugs reportedly bound for Australia.

Concerns have been raised regarding why the vessel and its crew were released without an investigation.

According to José Sousa-Santos, associate professor of practice and head of the University of Canterbury's Pacific Regional Security Hub, since the vessel was intercepted in French Polynesian waters "it falls under French legal jurisdiction".

PNG TRUST FUND

A major roading program in Papua New Guinea has been operating in breach of existing legislation for the past five years.

This was revealed in an inquiry into the Department of Works and Highways, particularly the flagship "Connect PNG" program.

Under the Connect PNG Act 2021, a dedicated Trust Fund and oversight board are legally required to manage the US$4.6 billion infrastructure program.

However, evidence presented before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee confirmed that US$1b has already been spent, despite the Trust Fund never being established.

The National reported that instead, the funds were drawn directly from the Department of works and highways and from Treasury.

The committee issued the Connect PNG Board a two-week ultimatum to establish the Trust Fund and bring the program into legal alignment.

FIJI COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

A secret deal between the Fijian government and its highest ranking judge has been put on hold for discussion in court next month.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo was accused of corruption in a damning Commission of Inquiry last year.

He was among a group the inquiry alleged to have lied under oath, and obstructed and perverted the course of justice.

Six members of government and four lawyers were implicated in the investigation but public prosecutors have thrown their cases out.

RNZ Pacific understands a hearing to discuss amendments to the confidential settlement will occur on 23 March.

FIJI LIFTS BAN ON HARVESTING SEA CUCUMBERS

Fiji's Ministry of Fisheries has temporarily lifted the ban on harvesting and trading beche-de-mer, or sea cucumbers.

The delicacy can be harvested from 1 February until 31 May.

Approved companies have two months, from 1 June to 31 July, to clean, process and export the seafood, but no exports are allowed after that date.

Anyone who wants to harvest, sell, transport, buy, receive or possess sea cucumbers must hold a valid fishing license.

NIUE/ GERMANY

Germany has signed a declaration to establish diplomatic relations with Niue.

PMN reported Niue's Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi and Germany's Foreign Minister Dr Johann David Wadephul met in Auckland to formalise the arrangement.

Tagelagi said the establishment of diplomatic relations with Germany strengthens Niue's place in the international community and opens the door to new partnerships.

Dr Wadephul said Germany continues to stand for an ambitious climate policy that helps ensure the islands of the Pacific remain habitable.

Germany's diplomatic relationship with Niue will be managed through its embassy in Wellington.

TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF LEPROSY

An Australian non-profit pharmaceutical developer is trialing a treatment for type 2 leprosy.

The ABC reported leprosy and its long-term impacts remain a persistent health challenge in Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, and Fiji.

Leprosy Mission NZ said about 500 cases of leprosy are recorded each year in PNG.

TONGA HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE

A former Tonga High School student is making international headlines after leading a study published in the respected scientific journal Nature Cell Biology.

Matangi Tonga reported Byung Ho Lee is a postdoctoral researcher in Germany, specializing in developmental cell biology and biomechanics.

He previously attended Tonga High School and New Zealand's University of Canterbury.

Lee's parents told local media they hope his success inspires other science students in Tonga.

