Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — France's High Commission in French Polynesia has reported the seizure of 4.87 tons of cocaine in its maritime zone.

The armed forces in French Polynesia (FAPF), the national gendarmerie and the local branch of the anti-narcotics office (OFAST) were involved in the intercept.

A statement from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has congratulated authorities in French Polynesia over the reported seizure, with the drugs reportedly bound for Australia.

Gulf News reported the cocaine was being transported on a ship sailing under Togo's flag, according to a source close to the investigation.

AFP commander Stephen Jay said police staff posted in the Pacific, and members of Taskforce Thunder, would seek to work with French Polynesia authorities to identify people linked to the seizure.

Taskforce Thunder, launched in October, targets illicit commodities and the forced movement of people through the Pacific.

Jay said the AFP was committed to working closely with its law enforcement partners to deliver maximum impact against transnational criminal syndicates targeting Australia, the Pacific and throughout Europe.

"I would like to thank the exceptional work of our partners in French Polynesia, who have prevented a significant amount of illicit drugs from reaching Australia," Jay said.

"The harm caused by organized crime syndicates attempting to import illicit drugs into Australia is significant, and extends beyond individual users to a myriad of violent and exploitative crimes."

Australian Border Force acting commander Linda Cappello said Australia's strongest defence against transnational organized crime was the depth of its relationships across the Pacific and beyond.

"For those seeking to exploit maritime and supply chains to move illicit drugs the message is clear: coordinated vigilance across the region significantly increases the risk of detection and disruption."

TOKELAU ELECTION SET FOR THIS MONTH

Tokelau will hold an election for their General Fono on January 29.

The Fono consists of three Faipule (village leaders), three Pulenuku (village mayors), and 14 general delegates, elected for a three-year term.

The Ulu-o-Tokelau, (head of government) will then rotate amongst the three Faipule each year.

CNMI BUDGET CUTS

Northern Marianas' courtrooms will now close on Friday afternoons, following budget cuts.

The Marianas Variety reported judiciary facilities will close from 12pm to 5pm every Friday until further notice, and if Friday is a holiday, the closure will shift to Thursday afternoon.

The court said bail, family protection, emergency, and other time-sensitive matters may still be scheduled as needed.

It comes amidst widespread public service cuts in the CMNI, with the judicary getting less than half its requested budget.

COOK ISLANDS LEGISLATURE

The Cook Islands Parliament is projected to sit for 31 days in the first half of 2026 before dissolving for the general election.

Last year, the legislature sat for 22 days, exceeding the legally required minimum of 14 sitting days.

Cook Islands News reported the Clerk of Parliament Tangata Vainerere has described 2025 as an efficient year of operation despite ongoing resource challenges.

He said staff shortages have affected the work of parliamentary committees in particular, and the parliament needs more resources and funding to be able to recruit additional staff.

Vainerere said the Parliamentary Service plans to seek additional support through development partners this year.

FIJI ARMED FORCES

The Fijian armed forces has stepped in to assist police in efforts to tackle drug trafficking and organized crime.

FBC reported Police Minister Ioane Naivalurua has announced a joint taskforce, saying Fiji's drug problem can no longer be handled through "business as usual" approaches.

This comes as police investigate several of their own officers for possible collusion with drug traffickers.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu told RNZ Pacific that the police will "always take the lead" and that the role of the army is to support the police.

POLICE MAKE ARREST IN UTAH SHOOTING

Salt Lake City Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Utah.

32-year-old Ryan Toutai has been arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice.

The investigation into the shooting, that killed Sione Vatuvei and Vaea Tulikihihifo Jr, outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is ongoing.

PALAU TO HOST PIC WITH SUPPORT FROM NZ

New Zealand's foreign minister Winston Peters says the country is ready to support Palau with its hosting of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Peters has held high-level talks in Koror, meeting with President Surangel Whipps Jr, Minister of State Gustav Aitaro and other members of President Whipps' Cabinet.

Palau will host this year's PIF Leaders' Meeting, while New Zealand will host in 2027.

Peters also announced a year-long extension of support for the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner, totaling just over US$640,000.