Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Cook Islands Maritime Authority says a US sanctioned oil tanker is falsely using Cook Islands identifiers to evade capture.

The Bertha, which flew under the Cooks flag for almost nine months in 2024, is among at least 16 vessels that have reportedly attempted to evade US blockades in Venezuela.

The New York Times reported the Bertha, under the false name of Ekta, has reportedly been located by US authorities in the Carribbean, but has yet to be captured.

Others have either been captured, or have spoofed (turned off) their signals to evade tracking, the NYT reported.

A major American naval blockade on Venezuela's energy exports was introduced last month.

The Bertha was sanctioned for transportation of Iranian crude oil in December 2024, less than a month after it was deregistered by Maritime Cook Islands in November.

"It appears that Bertha is continuing to use Cook Islands identifiers (MMSI 518999103 and Call Sign E5U5084) in her Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmissions." the authority said in a statement today.

This deceptive practice enables the vessel to show falsely as being registered with the Cook Islands on commercial tracking platforms."

Numerous Cooks-flagged ships have been identified with Russia's "shadow fleet" of vessels illicitly trading in Russian and Iranian crude oil.

Maritime Cook Islands said vessels within the "shadow fleet" are usually deceptive in their location signaling through Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmissions. This typically includes spoofing locations and broadcasting false vessel identities.

MarineTraffic.com, which lists the Bertha under the Cooks flag, reported the vessels last location near the Gulf of Guinea on December 23rd.

The Cook Islands Maritime Authority has been approached for further comment.

GUAM EDUCATION SYSTEM AT RISK

Auditors have found the public education system is at risk of losing federal funding due to breakdowns in basic financial controls.

Auditors Ernst and Young found systemic financial control failures in the 2024 fiscal year, including over-depreciation of leased buildings and unrecorded lease liabilities.

The Guam Daily Post reported the chair of the Legislative Committee on Education, Libraries, and Public Broadcasting, Senator Vincent Borja, saying the audit raises "renewed" concerns.

He said if Guam loses federal dollars, it will not be policymakers who suffer — it will be students and teachers.

U.S. RESTRICTS TONGANS TRAVEL

The United States travel restrictions on Tongans are now in effect.

Matangi Tonga reported certain visas have been suspended for Tongans.

The island nation was among 15 new additions to a list of mostly African countries whose citizens the US President Donald Trump has restricted from entering the US.

Reasons provided for the restrictions included unreliable civil documents and criminal records, non-existent birth-registration systems, refusal to share data, high visa-overstay rates, and refusal to repatriate deportees.

The new Tongan government has yet to comment on the US travel restrictions.

VANUATU CORRECTIONS OFFICERS SUSPENDED

Four corrections officers in Vanuatu have been suspended from duty following their alleged involvement in a car crash on New Year's Day.

The Daily Post reported director of corrections, Johnny Marango, confirming they are suspended on half pay, pending further determination from the public service commission.

Vanuatu police said the officers have been charged with drink driving and the damaged government vehicle has been impounded.

The incident has reignited public debate around the misuse of government vehicles during the festive season.

Papua New Guinea's prime minister has urged people to go online and apply for jobs in the public service in 2026.

James Marape used his New Year's message to underline his Government's plan to use artificial intelligence systems in public service recruitment.

Marape said 2026 is the year PNG will use AI as a tool to strengthen governance and efficiency across the public service, including in recruitment and government contracts.

The prime minister says technology will help remove subjectivity, and strengthen fairness in how decisions are made.

SOLOMON ISLANDS NEW HOTEL OPENS

A new multi-million dollar hotel was opened over the weekend in Solomon Islands.

Located right next to the Honiara International Airport, the Xiaos Henderson Hotel is reported to have around 200 rooms with shops on the ground floor.

The Solomon Star reported the development received government support in the form of incentives and exemptions aimed at reducing start-up costs.

This was under its policy to encourage quality developments in priority sectors such as tourism.