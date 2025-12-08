Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A leaked 19-page Government Media Protocol obtained and verified by the Samoa Observer outlines sweeping new restrictions on how journalists may question the country’s leaders.

The document begins with a requirement that all media submit their questions a full day before the Prime Minister’s weekly press conferences, and includes proposed background checks on the “political alignment” of reporters.

The draft says the media must provide “issues and questions 24 hours prior,” and journalists would only be permitted to ask from the approved list during the press briefing. Any additional or follow-up questions could be asked only if the Prime Minister allows it, giving the Government near-total control over the scope of questioning.

The document then outlines strict rules on who is allowed into government media events. It says all journalists must be registered through JAWS before they can attend press conferences, and the Press and Communications Division will decide who receives access.

The draft adds that the division “reserves the right to deny access” and may issue verbal warnings, written warnings or bans for what it describes as non-compliance.

The protocol also says officials will choose which outlets and reporters will be given the opportunity to ask questions during press conferences, and they may intervene if a journalist raises what is considered off-topic or “speculative.

Section 4 of the media protocol sets out rules for weekly and urgent press conferences, as well as press interviews, allowing government officials to step in if they consider questions “speculative.”

Section 5 of the Media Protocols and Etiquette states that due diligence checks on reporters, including reviews of their “political alignment,” will be conducted.

International media would face an extra layer of scrutiny. The leaked draft allows the Government to carry out detailed background checks on foreign journalists, including looking at their reputation, past reporting and even “political alignment.” However, the document does not define what is considered a foreign journalist.

The document also confirms that the Government intends to keep copies of exclusive interviews with the Prime Minister or cabinet ministers.

It says the Government “reserves the right to keep a copy of the interview for release should any inaccuracies arise,” effectively allowing the state to publish its own version of the interview if it disputes how it is reported.

All media enquiries would be funneled through a single government division, which would determine whether a response will be provided and in what form. The protocol further outlines a weekly monitoring system to track media reports and flag items it considers misinformation, disinformation or miscommunication.

The draft says its purpose is to “support the Prime Minister, Cabinet and CEOs through media engagements” and to promote what it describes as accurate, timely and transparent communication of official information to the public.

The Samoa Observer understands the draft is now in its third version.

(Samoa Observer)

SAMOAN PM HAD ACHILLES TENDON SURGERY

Samoa's Prime Minister had an achilles tendon operation during his two-month absence in Aotearoa, according to the Samoa High Commission.

The country's High Commissioner to New Zealand Afamasaga Fa'amatalaupu Toleafoa said that he flew from Wellington to Auckland to visit La'aulialemalietoa Polataivao Leuatea Schmidt while he was in Middlemore Hospital.

"All he said was that he had a foot problem, he had to have a minor operation, it sounded like the heel," Afamasaga said.

However, a source at the High Commission told RNZ Pacific that La'auli had surgery to his achilles tendon.

Samoa's opposition leader Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi has claimed La'auli is too sick to lead the country and should resign.

Tuilaepa told Pacific Waves he believes the government is covering up the true nature of the prime minister's illness.

"The rumors are that he should have both legs cut (amputated), he had an accident, a fall, and his legs are absolutely useless, that's what I am told," he said.

Pacific Waves has contacted La'auli multiple times for a response.

In a text message to RNZ Pacific two weeks ago, La'auli said: "Don't worry about Tuilaepa, I have far more better duties to serve Samoa."

In a social media video message while in Auckland, he said that his leg was injured while campaigning for the election in August, and that the "trip for treatment was long overdue".

He said it was "not something the country should be worried about."

In medical terms the achilles heel refers to achilles tendon, the largest tendon at the back of the ankle that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone.

It is the body's strongest and thickest tendon but is also susceptible to inflammation, degeneration and rupture, making walking difficult.

Achilles tendonitis is caused by overuse and overloading of the tendon, in severe cases tears can develop that may need surgical repair.

Afamasaga said Tuilaepa's claims were completely false.

"There's been a lot of speculation [about his health], especially from his political opposition, saying he was a very sick man. I don't know where [Tuilaepa] got his information from," he said.

"I don't know if you've seen the prime minister, he is a big man, he had been touring from village to village before the elections, walking around and had to rest his foot.

"He's just come back from American Samoa, as far as I've seen [from photos], he's been walking, I haven't seen him being pushed around in a wheelchair or using a walking stick," he said.

(RNZ Pacific)

HAWAII SUPPORTS HEPATITIS B INFANT VACCINATION

The West Coast Health Alliance, which includes Hawaii, announced its support Friday for the hepatitis B vaccination, disagreeing with a federal advisory committee’s vote to change decades-long vaccine recommendations.

The committee now recommends the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive or whose infection status is unknown.

For other babies, it will be up to their parents and doctors to decide whether a birth dose is appropriate.

Local doctors were quick to push back. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said it disagrees with the CDC advisory committee, citing that it has reduced pediatric hepatitis B infections by 99 percent since it was established in 1991.

“Going against the proven scientific evidence in well-designed studies is just very -- challenging,” said Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, a family medicine physician and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“This is not a debate in medicine. It’s a debate political. There’s a political agenda that’s driving all of this,” said Dr. Naoky Tsai, a clinical professor at JABSOM.

Health officials said the first dose should be given within 24 hours of birth to newborns weighing at least 4 pounds and 7 ounces, followed by completion of the vaccine series.

This recommendation aligns with trusted national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

“Why we here in Hawaii are particularly concerned is because Native Hawaiians, Asians and Pacific Islanders have very high rates of chronic hepatitis B, 50 to 58% of them,” said Dr. Buenconsejo-Lum.

“The best estimate for hepatitis B is about 19,000 people in Hawaii. But these are really estimates,” said Dr. Diana Felton of the DOH Communicable Disease Division.

(Hawaii News Now)

TONGA PM CANDIDATE

The first candidate to be the country's next prime minister has officially put their nomination in.

Interim speaker Lord Tangi'o Vaonukonuka said nominations will be kept secret until the country's 26 elected representatives meet on 15 December to vote on their preferred leader by secret ballot.

Nominations can be made until this Friday, 12 December.

The successful candidate then picks a cabinet which must be approved and appointed by the King.

FISHERIES MANAGEMENT OPTION

Assistant director of fisheries Nanise Tuqiri says a controversial fisheries management option for South Pacific albacore would push the stock, and Pacific economies, in the wrong direction.

Tuqiri issued the warning to the members of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, at their meeting in Manila.

She said the Commission must decide whether it wants "a fishery that improves catch rates, strengthens vulnerable biomass and restores profitability" or one that locks in years of poor performance.

She said the controversial HCR-10 option "moves us further in the wrong direction by increasing catch at a time when stock is not improving".

(RNZ Pacific)