Pacific News Briefs

DIABETES CRISIS

Deputy Minister for Public Health Minister Rennier Gadabu says diabetes is a national crisis in the country.

The government paper reported Rennier Gadabu attended the World Diabetes Day earlier this month.

Gadabu said diabetes weakens Nauru's workforce and drains its health system.

He said Nauru has one of the highest diabetes rates in the world, with more than one in five adults living with the disease.

The minister urged citizens to choose healthier meals, reduce sugar intake and stay active.

He also called on the government to increase and dedicate funding for non-communicable diseases, saying it is an investment in Nauru's future.

UNITED STATES VISAS

The United States is strengthening health screenings for immigrant visas, including for conditions like obesity and diabetes.

The US Embassy in Wellington said they are doing strict vetting to prevent immigration of those who cannot cover their own living expenses, including medical costs.

NPR reported a new directive to embassies, which expands the criteria by which a visa may be denied to include more health issues and age.

The embassy said each application will continue to be subject to individual review from consular officers.

PACIFIC CLIMATE

Climate Minister Simon Watts has called on other states to back a Pacific COP hosted by Australia next year.

It is still unknown who will host COP31 in 2026, with both Australia and Turkey wanting to host.

Watts said climate change in the Pacific is not a distant threat but a lived reality.

He said having the climate meeting in Australia will be an opportunity to deliver global climate solutions.

WWII MEDALS

Families of Cook Islanders who served in the Cook Islands Local Defense Force (CILDF) but never received their Second World War medals can now apply for them.

While more than half the CILDF personnel were issued medals in the early 1950s, others were deemed ineligible, largely due to being discharged from service before the end of the war for minor disciplinary infractions.

After reviewing past medal-issuing processes, the New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed that these veterans, or their next of kin, should be eligible.

Researchers identified 85 Cook Islanders who qualify for medals, including the War Medal 1939-1945, the New Zealand War Service medal, and for some cases, the Defence Medal.

Surviving CILDF members or their families can request an application form, and families must agree on who will claim each medal and provide the required documentation.

VANUATU NEGOTIATIONS

The Vanuatu government is preparing for the first round of formal negotiations with France on sovereignty over Umaenupne and Umaeneg, otherwise known as Matthew and Hunter Islands.

Permanent maritime boundaries between Vanuatu and New Caledonia are also set to be raised.

Local media reported Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has appointed the Deputy PM Johnny Koanapo Rasou as lead negotiator.

A delegation from France, led by Special Envoy Director Benoît Guidée arrived in Port Vila on Wednesday for two days of talks.

This first round of negotiations follows a working visit to Paris by Prime Minister Napat in July to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The government has appointed DLA Piper to represent Vanuatu's legal interests as it pursues sovereignty over the islands and its permanent maritime boundaries.

As part of the visit, the Government will host a formal dinner to welcome the French delegation.

TUVALU TREATY

Tuvalu has signed a new treaty with Taiwan, elevating their bilateral ties.

Local media reported the Kaitasi Treaty makes it more difficult for both parties to unilaterally exit the relationship.

On his first state visit to Taiwan, Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo said it's a significant historical moment.

He said it sets a relationship of cooperation between Tuvalu and Taiwan for the first time, with a legal platform giving rise to legal commitments instead of mere political commitments.

Tuvalu and Taiwan also signed two other agreements in an effort to enhance sport and fisheries.

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS MINING

Discussions over potential seabed mining in the Northern Marianas are intensifying.

The Commonwealth's governor is urging residents to weigh in as the United States advances early steps toward possible deep-ocean mineral exploration in the region.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has released a 'request for information and interest' on mineral leasing across the CNMI's Outer Continental Shelf - which is seen as the starting point for any future commercial activity.

Marianas governor David Apatang is calling on the community to respond, saying broad participation is critical as Washington considers how to handle the issue.

SOLOMON ISLANDS ECOSYSTEMS

A new initiative in Solomon Islands aims to help businesses grow in ways that protect coral ecosystems.

Overfishing, coastal development, and land-based pollution continue to threaten reefs.

The 'reef-positive finance' pilot is supported by multiple organisations including the World Wildlife Fund, the United Nations Capital Development Fund and the Global Fund for Coral Reefs.

Susan Gardner, from the Global Fund for Coral Reefs' executive board, said this project will help local businesses grow in ways that protect reefs and strengthen community resilience in the face of the climate crisis.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Jonathan Curr said Solomon Islanders depend on coral reefs for their livelihoods, cultures and for resilience.

COOK ISLANDS REGISTRY

Maritime Cook Islands has reiterated that its ship registry complies with international sanctions.

The ship registry has come under increased scrutiny of late, after Cook Islands-flagged tanker Eagle S was seized by Finnish authorities about a year ago on suspicion of ripping up sub sea cables.

The ship was also thought to be part of Russia's shadow fleet used to avoid international oil sanctions.

A Maritime Cook Islands spokesperson said vessels under the nation's flag comply with all UN sanctions and are prohibited from trading in Russian, Iranian, or Venezuelan petroleum products.

