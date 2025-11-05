Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific nations have been gathering in Solomon Islands to discuss the future of labor mobility in the region.

Workers' rights, brain and labor drain from island countries, and abscondment and visa overstaying are some of the major issues Pacific leaders have voiced concern about in recent years.

The Pacific Labor Mobility Annual Meeting kicked off Monday with the PACER-Plus Forum Island Country Caucus and the Employer Forum.

Solomon Islands Foreign Secretary Collin Beck said the meeting allows countries to share challenges and find joint solutions.

FIJI HOME OWNERSHIP

Fiji's government is preparing to extend a first home ownership initiative to support families who have been evicted from informal settlements.

The government said the pilot will target families from Veidogo, Nabua Muslim League, and Kilikali settlements, with a combined household income of up to FJ$30,000.

The program will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Housing and the Housing Authority to ensure transparent assessment and allocation of social housing lots.

Once approved by Cabinet, it will be brought in in phases.

COOK ISLANDS CLIMATE FUNDS

The Cook Islands has secured US$40 million in climate finance from the Green Climate Fund.

The money will be used to strengthen buildings and vulnerable communities against the impacts of extreme weather events.

As part of it, over 2000 homes will be strengthened to meet the 2019 Cook Islands Building Code for cyclone resilience.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said the approval reflects years of sustained effort and partnership across government, financial institutions, and the community.

HAWAI'I E-BIKE SAFETY

Hawai'i police and cyclists are stepping up efforts to promote e-bike safety following recent incidents.

An e-bike rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was critically injured in Waimanalo last week, and the previous week, a 79-year-old was killed in a collision on Maui.

More than 100 people have died on Hawaii roads so far this year - about a third of them on motorcycles, bicycles, or scooters.

Hawaii News Now reported a bike expo was held to educate riders.

Police also ran an operation in Ewa which netted three riders for riding without a license.

Officers also issued ten citations, fifteen warnings, and recovered three e-dirt bikes.

PALAU VISITOR NUMBERS

Visitor arrivals to Palau have increased by close to a quarter from January to September, compared to the same time last year.

Nearly 60,000 international visitors have gone to Palau this year, up from about 40,000 in 2024.

China remains the leading market with 17,000 visitors, followed by Taiwan and Japan.

Arrivals from Europe increased by about 60 per cent, to 3500 visitors, while there was an 86 percent increase in Australian visitors, making up nearly 2000 visitors.

VANUATU SOLAR POWERED X-RAY

Vanuatu's Torba Province has launched its first x-ray service, powered by solar energy.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported X-rays are now available at Quatvaes Hospital.

The upgrade is part of an Australian project and also supported by the National Green Energy Fund and Respond Global.

Minister of Health, John Qetu, said with the province's first x-ray machine and reliable solar power at Quatvaes Hospital and Bemisas Health Centre, clinicians can diagnose and treat patients faster and closer to home.

TONGA CONSTITUTION

A colorful parade has marked the 150th anniversary of the Tonga Constitution in Nuku'alofa this week.

Matangi Tonga reported the float parade was led by government ministries, the diplomatic corps and residents from foreign countries living in Tonga.

