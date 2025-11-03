Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Sixty-two haka groups are set to perform in Tauranga next week at the 25th anniversary of Te Mana Kuratahi, the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition.

From small beginnings with just over 20 rōpū, Te Mana Kuratahi has grown into a nationwide celebration of Māori excellence and identity, with the competition running all week — from Monday to Friday — to accommodate all the groups.

Among those taking the stage are the defending champions Te Kapa Puāwai of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae from Auckland, who have competed in every Te Mana Kuratahi since it began 25 years ago, lifting the national title a record setting four times.

Kaiārahi o Te Kapa Puāwai Te Ora Pahewa said it was a surreal feeling.

"I stood on that first stage in 2000 at Hopuhopu representing my kura, our entire school, our whānau, both sets of grandparents were there to tautoko. You felt like a superstar.

"Now, to stand here as the kaiārahi, guiding our next generation, it's come full circle. The scale might be bigger, but the kaupapa hasn't changed, pride in who you are, and belief in your ao Māori."

Māori health coalition asked those attending Te Mana Kuratahi to take precautions to prevent measles from spreading.

[RNZ Pacific]

PACIFIC IS. NATIONS VOTE TO END EMBARGOS ON CUBA

Pacific Island nations have voted against the United States to end trade embargoes on Cuba.

The vote in the United Nations General Assembly puts the whole Pacific in opposition to the US, as well as Ukraine and Israel.

The resolution concerns ending the US' economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba, which has been in place since 1960.

Al Jazeera reported the US has accused Cuba of sending mercenaries to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.

[RNZ Pacific]

VANUATU SEASONAL WORKERS

Twenty-seven seasonal workers from Vanuatu have been banned from returning to Australia and New Zealand after leaving their jobs.

The Daily Post reported the individuals were detained by police for various offenses, including domestic violence, drink driving and assault.

While in custody, police discovered some had overstayed their contracts, worked illegally, and lost their visas and passports.

They have been banned from returning to Australia and/ or New Zealand for up to five years.

[RNZ Pacific]

JAPANESE GOVT AIDS ‘EUREIKI ISLAND

The Japanese government is funding the construction of an evacuation center and community hall on 'Eueiki island.

Matangi Tonga reported the building was amongst those destroyed in the 2022 Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami.

US$110,000 have been allocated for the hall, with an additional $140,000 to support the renovation of Tupou College.

[RNZ Pacific]

SAMOA SOFT LAUNCHES OF ONE-GOVERNMENT PORTAL

The Government of Samoa is pleased to announce the official soft launch of the One-Government Portal, a centralized digital platform designed to bring together all government services and information in one secure and easily accessible location. The launch was held on 31 October 2025 at the TATTE Conference Centre in Sogi.

The soft launch follows an announcement by the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Agaseata Tanuvasa Valelio Tanuvasa Peto, during his address to Parliament earlier in the week, where he highlighted the portal as a key milestone in the Government’s ongoing Digital Transformation Strategy.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Acting Prime Minister Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo, and attended by Cabinet Ministers, Associate Ministers, Chief Executive Officers, and development partners.

The One-Government Portal serves as a unified gateway for citizens, businesses, and government employees to access essential information, services, and official documents. It simplifies the process of navigating multiple departmental websites and enhances public service delivery through a single, integrated platform.

Key features and benefits include:

• A central directory for all government information and services.

• Support for government employees through access to training materials, digital libraries, induction programs, and online learning modules on topics such as cybersecurity and professional development.

• 24/7 availability, enabling users to access resources and services anytime, anywhere, without the need to visit multiple offices.

Explore the new platform at www.mygov.gov.ws

[Samoa Global News]

RNZ PACIFIC CYCLONE WATCH SERVICE ACTIVATED

The South Pacific cyclone season officially started Nov. 01, 2025 and will run through to April 2026.

Meteorologists are predicting five to nine cyclones for the southwest Pacific in this season.

RNZ Pacific's Cyclone Watch Service has become an important communications lifeline for Pacific nations and territories over the years, who are affected by the ever-increasing number of tropical cyclones in the Region.

Our information comes from Meteorological Services in the region. We also attempt to get damage reports from local government authorities and non-governmental agencies who are active in the field, as well people on the ground, who have been affected by the Cyclone.

RNZ Pacific broadcasts official vital weather updates and information via our shortwave transmitter. When local power grids and transmission facilities have been rendered inoperable by a cyclone, our broadcasts may be the only updates that people in the Island nations and territories can receive.

[RNZ Pacific]

CONJOINED TWINS IN PNG

The parents of conjoined twins in Papua New Guinea who had hoped to send their babies to Sydney for surgery are now desperately trying to go to Germany instead, saying Australia is too expensive.

Male twins Tom and Sawrong were born on 9 October in remote PNG, joined at the lower abdomen.

The boys share a single liver and portions of their gastrointestinal tract. One twin also has a congenital heart defect and only one kidney.

They are currently receiving care in Port Moresby's public hospital, which is not equipped to handle complex neonatal cases.

Conjoined twins are extremely rare, accounting for just one or two in every 100,000 births. Most cases result in miscarriage or stillbirth, and even when born alive the twins have a low chance of survival.

[RNZ Pacific]