Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa government is urging parents and caregivers to get children under two years old immunized against measles amid reports of increasing measles cases in New Zealand and Australia.

In New Zealand, eight cases of measles have been confirmed, and health officials have warned of the risk of an outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization, measles is a highly contagious and potentially deadly airborne disease, particularly for young children. It can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, brain infection and even death.

"The Ministry strongly urges all parents and caregivers to ensure that children under 2 years of age receive their routine measles vaccinations without delay at your nearest health facilities," Samoa's Health Ministry said in a public notice on Monday.

It said two doses of the measles vaccine are required - the first at 12 months and the second at 15 months.

The Ministry added both doses must be completed for full protection.

(RNZ Pacific)

VANUATU DEBATE OVER CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

A heated debate over constitutional rights and parliamentary privilege is unfolding in Vanuatu.

Local media reports, the Opposition bloc has filed an urgent application in the Supreme Court challenging recent amendments to the constitution.

In June last year, Vanuatu voters said yes to two changes to the country's constitution introduced by government to try and curb political instability.

They aimed to achieve this by ending party-hopping and forcing independent MPs to join political parties.

It follows a particularly turbulent few years which has seen a slew of leadership challenges - resulting in three changes of government in 2023 alone.

But now, a group of Opposition MPs are challenging the Republic of Vanuatu and Speaker of Parliament over the constitutional amendments, arguing they stifle the democratic process and impinge on their rights as elected representatives.

(RNZ Pacific)

MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING AN OFFICER IN WAIANAE

Honolulu police arrested a man for assaulting an officer on Sunday in Waianae.

It happened at about 11:57 a.m., when police responded to a report of a man with a handgun arguing with a family member on Ala Hema St.

When police arrived, the 20-year-old suspect became combative and attempted to grab an officer’s firearm.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the gun was later determined to be an airsoft pistol.

Charges will be sought with the Dept. of the Prosecuting Attorney.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI CYBER SECURITY

Fiji has signed a new partnership with Israel on cyber security.

FBC reported a formal agreement was signed on Wednesday between the two governments, witnessed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Israel's deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel, who was visiting Fiji.

Rabuka said the government has turned to one of the world's most advanced countries for support.

Haskel said Israel is expanding its interest into other areas to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

(RNZ Pacific)

COOK ISLANDS WATER

Water levels are running low on one of the Cook Islands' outer islands.

The Aitutaki Water Service has closed two of its eight galleries until ground water levels are restored, which won't happen until decent rainfall.

Cook Islands News reported some households, particularly those on higher ground, will experience a drop in pressure.

One resident told the paper their household has been relying on tank water and they had not had any water from the main network for about three weeks.

(RNZ Pacific)

PNG LAW SOCIETY

The Papua New Guinea Law Society has been reinstated as a full member of the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (Lawasia).

The National reported President Hubert Namani told a Lawasia Council Meeting in Vietnam this move reaffirms the society's commitment to the promotion of justice.

He said their re-admission to Lawasia opens new pathways for PNG lawyers to access high-level professional development, and contribute to critical regional discussions affecting the rule of law and fundamental rights.

(RNZ Pacific)

PARLIAMENT RECONSTRUCTION

Two months after a devastating fire that had razed the parliament building, the Marshall Islands promptly picked up the pieces, kicking off the reconstruction of the government chamber known as “Nitijela.”

“Although we felt sorrow and anxiety when the house burned down two months ago, let us thank the Lord that we can now rebuild the house, which was old,” President Hilda Heine said.

Heine led Marshallese officials during the 08 October groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Nitijela building, marking “an important step forward,” the president’s office said in a Facebook post.

The fire consumed the parliament building on 26 August, destroying official documents and historical resources stashed in the library and archives. While the structure is mostly still standing, the facility is considered a complete loss.

The Nitijela currently meets at the International Conference Centre in Majuro, which will be its temporary session hall until a new building is constructed. The U.S government has pitched in US$13 million, supplementing the US$30 million donation from Taiwan, to cover the rebuilding costs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Donald Trump and the U.S government for their great support, and in these thanks, I add Ambassador Laura Stone. I would also like to express my gratitude to President Lai Ching-te and his family for their support,” Heine said.

She promised that the reconstruction would be completed on time.

(PINA – Pacific Islands News Assn.)